1WorldSync and Life Time Foundation Collaborate to Improve School Nutrition

1WorldSync's Product Content Orchestration Platform–the world's largest–helps Life Time Foundation launch Green Onion to support schools in serving healthier foods to students

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync®, the technology company providing the world's leading brands with critical product information to power the supply chain and help consumers make purchasing decisions in-store and online, has partnered with Life Time Foundation as it helps school nutrition professionals procure healthy foods for students by streamlining product data collection and accuracy.

Life Time Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit created by Life Time (NYSE: LTH), enlisted 1WorldSync to support the launch of Green Onion - a free online tool that helps school nutrition professionals, purchasing cooperatives and food distributors analyze their K-12 food products for ingredients from the Ingredient Guide for Better School Food Purchasing, a science-based guide that allows school nutrition professionals to identify ingredients to avoid and limit. Green Onion also offers ideas for more nutritious product alternatives and a personalized dashboard to track progress.

"A key focus of Life Time Foundation is to ensure all students have access to healthy meals and we are thrilled that 1WorldSync can support this all-important work in helping kids develop lifelong healthy eating habits," said Steve Sivitter, CEO of 1WorldSync. "This partnership leverages 1WorldSync's expertise in accurate, validated product content to elevate Green Onion's mission: Providing schools with complete, comprehensive nutrition data about the food served in their cafeterias to make more informed food procurement decisions."

"We want all children to live healthier, happier lives and that starts with the food they eat," said Megan Flynn, MPH, RD Life Time Foundation Nutrition Program Manager. "That's why we are proud to collaborate with 1WorldSync to support all school food professionals in their efforts to eliminate ultra-processed foods and refine their menus for the health and wellbeing of the children they serve."

1WorldSync's Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN) solution, the world's largest data pool of its type, simplifies the entry of accurate, up-to-date food product information into Green Onion. This process facilitates the distribution of relevant, reliable product information to school nutrition professionals nationwide.

K-12 manufacturers are encouraged to share product information via the GDSN and can have an account in Green Onion to see how their products are rated. Without the connection directly from the manufacturer, Green Onion could have out-of-date product information. To publish your product information to Life Time Foundation, please visit Life Time Foundation – 1WorldSync

To learn more about 1WorldSync's omnichannel product content solutions or its partnership with Life Time Foundation, please visit https://1worldsync.com/trading-partners/life-time-foundation/.

About 1WorldSync
1WorldSync® is the leader in Product Content Orchestration, enabling more than 17,000 companies in over 60 countries to simplify the creation and distribution of impactful content that's accurate, consistent and relevant everywhere commerce happens. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync—backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures—solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001.

About Life Time Foundation
Life Time Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit created by Life Time (NYSE: LTH), works nationwide with the goal of improving youth health. Since 2011, Life Time Foundation has helped school districts navigate the many barriers to serving healthy, delicious meals, such as: providing the guidance of registered dietitians, funding culinary trainings and capital equipment, and helping measure and track progress towards the elimination of ultra-processed foods and the increase of scratch-cooked meals.

