1WorldSync Announces New Capabilities to Automate Sourcing, Enrichment and Distribution of Product Content

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync™, the leading provider of product content solutions, announced expanded capabilities to its product content platform. The new capabilities, referred to as Content Acceleration, enhance, automate and accelerate the sourcing, enrichment, management and distribution of product content for B2B and B2C commerce experiences.

"As physical and online shopping experiences converge at a more rapid pace, the need for frictionless, real-time exchange of enriched product content between manufacturers and retailers is of critical importance," said Randy Mercer, vice president of product management at 1WorldSync. "This is just one step of many we're taking to deliver the additional capabilities and services our customers need to create delightful experiences for their consumers, both in the aisles and on the digital shelves."

1WorldSync Content Acceleration capabilities increase speed-to-market for brands and manufacturers providing tools and support in three key areas:

Content Sourcing & Creation

Content Acceleration addresses the end-to-end, integrated process of item-setup and syndication, from photography to off-pack content capture, copywriting, enrichment and distribution to trading partners. By providing 1WorldSync product samples and a fact sheet, the enhancements in the platform allow brands to quickly receive all the content needed to effectively sell online and power their supply chain. The brand retains full ownership of images and enriched product content for unlimited use, unlike other solutions available.

Content Enrichment

The content representing a manufacturer's products impacts the buying behavior and decisions of the consumer, whether online or in-store. It is critical to produce and enrich key content assets such as hero images, marketing copy, and search engine optimized descriptions to offer compelling product experiences that convert to sales. Content Acceleration delivers improved search discoverability and conversion effectiveness.

Content Distribution

Complete, optimized product content hosted on the world's largest product content platform enables brands for ultimate success. Whether brands want to pinpoint trading partners, open their content up to the entire community or expose compelling content internally, the 1WorldSync platform allows brands to accurately and efficiently syndicate product content to customers and consumers.

To learn more about 1WorldSync's Content Acceleration capabilities and other services, visit www.1worldsync.com .

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync™ is the leading provider of product content solutions, enabling more than 12,000 global companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content with customers and consumers, empowering intelligent choices for purchases, wellness and lifestyle decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync provides solutions that meet the diverse needs of the industry. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content network providers and GDSN Data Pool to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit www.1worldsync.com.

