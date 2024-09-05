1WorldSync Announces Significant Enhancements To Its SaaS-Based PIM Solution

New capabilities strengthen the most integrated solution for Global Data Standards in the CPG Industry

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync®, the Chicago-based technology company providing the world's leading brands and retailers with critical product information to help consumers make purchasing decisions, today announced significant enhancements to its Product Information Management (PIM) Solution, providing a high-performance, elevated user experience complete with new features to streamline workflows, automate key functions with audit trails, and optimize performance via actionable metrics.

"With over 17,000 customers, many in consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail, integrating and aligning to Global Item Data Standards is critical to how brands and retailers operate," said Randy Mercer, Chief Strategy Officer at 1WorldSync. "Our PIM solution was built with that need at the forefront of our architecture. Natively integrated with our core platform that helps create, manage and syndicate their product data and content to all of their sales channels. Unlike alternatives in the market, our PIM does not require manual steps to make complex content orchestration a reality."

1WorldSync PIM enhancements and key features include:

New User Interface and User Experience

Advanced automation and easily configurable workflows

High-performance search

Actionable dashboards and analytics

Integrated with Global Data Standard Network (GDSN) release schedule

Standard & proprietary attribute mapping

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync® is the leader in Product Content Orchestration, enabling more than 17,000 companies in over 60 countries to simplify the creation and distribution of impactful content that's accurate, consistent and relevant everywhere commerce happens. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync—backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures—solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001.

