1WorldSync Elevates Global Standards Leadership with GS1 GDSN Board Appointment

Appointment deepens the company's commitment to digital innovation and product content standards across omnichannel commerce

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 1WorldSync® , the Chicago-based technology company that provides the world's leading brands and retailers with critical product information to help consumers make purchasing decisions, announced the appointment of Randy Mercer , Chief Strategy Officer, to the GS1 Global Data Synchronization Network board of directors . The appointment signals the company's deep commitment to global product data standards, with Mercer joining a select group of industry leaders responsible for guiding the network's strategic direction.

"Our leadership in global standards is focused on driving meaningful innovation for our customers, including retailers and brands like Walmart, Wegmans, Mars and Red Gold," said Steve Sivitter , CEO of 1WorldSync. "Randy's appointment to the GS1 GDSN board of directors underscores 1WorldSync's commitment to advancing critical use cases like 2D barcode compliance and GS1 Digital Link, transforming how businesses manage and share product information across digital platforms."

As the longest standing solution provider in the global content alignment space, 1WorldSync continues its leadership in driving digital innovation in retail and e-commerce. The company manages tens of millions of item subscriptions — representing over half of all network transactions — and serves 17,000+ global customers across industries, including consumer packaged goods, retail, healthcare and food service.

For more information about 1WorldSync's global standards solutions, visit 1worldsync.com or register for an upcoming webinar exploring product content transformation and industry insights at 1worldsync.com/resource-center/webinars/ .

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync® is the leader in Product Content Orchestration, enabling more than 17,000 companies in over 60 countries to simplify the creation and distribution of impactful content that's accurate, consistent and relevant everywhere commerce happens. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync—backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures—solves revenue-impacting product content challenges faced by leading brands and retailers in the CPG/retail, DIY, consumer electronics, healthcare and foodservice industries. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content providers and GDSN Data Pools to achieve ISO Certification 27001.

