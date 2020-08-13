1WorldSync Launches Enhanced Information Accuracy Diagnostic Capabilities

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1WorldSync™, the leading provider of product content solutions, provides enhanced data accuracy capabilities leveraging GS1 standards as a proven method to provide a comprehensive and actionable view of content matching, identifying data accuracy issues between brands and their trading partners.

1WorldSync's solution offers a comprehensive scorecard view of product content being supplied by a brand manufacturer to a retailer, e-tailer or wholesaler trading partner, identifying where issues in data accuracy or standard attribution requirements are misaligned between parties.

"With the capability to quickly exchange product data in today's marketplace, the demand for accurate and complete product information is greater than ever," said Randal Mercer, vice president of product management at 1WorldSync. "The ability to govern the quality of an organization's product data is a challenging task which includes internal sponsorship, accountability, cleansing, matching and ongoing commitment for high-quality product data. The capability to audit and monitor the quality of the data through a simple and actionable process is important to any organization's sustainability efforts. However, the analytical solution of choice to implement this process has historically been spreadsheets, which has quickly become outdated and cumbersome," said Mercer.

1WorldSync's data accuracy capabilities were created in response to an industry need with guidance from GS1 US for a commercially available tool that gauges data accuracy amongst trading partners to limit disruption in commerce information exchange.

To learn more about 1WorldSync's data accuracy and content readiness capabilities, visit www.1worldsync.com.

About 1WorldSync

1WorldSync™ is the leading provider of product content solutions, enabling more than 12,000 global companies in over 60 countries to share authentic, trusted content with customers and consumers, empowering intelligent choices for purchases, wellness and lifestyle decisions. Through its technology platform and expert services, 1WorldSync provides solutions that meet the diverse needs of the industry. 1WorldSync is one of the only product content network providers and GDSN Data Pool to achieve ISO Certification 27001. For more information, please visit http://www.1worldsync.com.

