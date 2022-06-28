2,000 Custom Trucks Take Over AT&T Stadium

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer from July 15th through the 17th the absolute coolest, baddest, one of kind custom trucks come to Texas from all over the nation for the inaugural Summer Truckin Nationals event at the AT&T stadium presented by Versatyre & HD Pro.

Noche de Fiesta Best of Country's Risng Stars

Robbie Bryant one of the premiere truck event promoters and a renowned national magazine cover custom truck designer along with his three partners have chosen the City of Arlington, TX to launch their biggest event yet. Having done highly successful truck related events around the country in places like Alabama, Missouri & Arkansas it was time to come to the mecca for people who own or just love trucks - Texas.

The City of Arlington plays host as two thousand "custom" truly unique Lifted, Lowered, Slammed, Mini, Bagged will all be on display at the AT&T Stadium with hundreds of vendors and two nights of spectacular concerts sponsored by American Force Wheels.

"Noche de Fiesta" Concert Friday night July 15th

DJ Zeta, Milicia del Rancho, Banda Renya de Reynas & La Energia Nortenas

"Best of Country Music's Rising Stars in 2022"

David J, Sean Stemaly, Bailey Zimmerman & Chase Matthew

Tickets are available in advance through SeatGeek @ https://seatgeek.com

"We are excited to welcome the Summer Truckin Nationals to AT&T Stadium this summer," said Chad Estis, Executive Vice President of Business Operations. "The versatility of our infrastructure in Arlington continues to bring new fans and partners to the area, and we're excited for our stadium to be a host for this new experience."

What makes this event different from other truck shows besides being one of the largest in the country "it's our sponsors involvement, the quality of the concerts and these truly are the best of the best trucks in the industry coming from around the country," says Robbie Bryant.

Spectators can come see these custom trucks up close all weekend long with gates open at 9:00am each day. "It's great to see the inaugural Summer Truckin Nationals coming to Arlington, one of the most anticipated truck events to be found. We are known for our hospitality and look forward to bringing in excited visitors to the city and help create the great memories they will make while here for years to come." Decima Mullen, VP of Marketing & PR for the Arlington CVB.

2,000 Custom Trucks on Display

$20,000 in cash and $5,000 in prizes given away

Summer Truckin Nationals owned by Robbie Bryant, Josh Miller, Brad Baker & Michael Hyams promise this will be the preeminent event of the year especially with such an amazing venue like AT&T Stadium. "It's been an honor to be able to produce this event at such an amazing facility, it's the epitome of class for a show like ours," says Josh Miller. As a huge bonus parking is free for spectators all weekend long thanks to one of the event sponsors.

Contact: Michael Hyams

Phone: (417) 689-1411

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.stntexas.com

