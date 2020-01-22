2,000+ to Attend "Miss Virginia" Movie Screening for National School Choice Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 2,000 parents, students, and community members will fill the historic Alabama Theatre in downtown Birmingham for a screening of the drama "Miss Virginia" on Wednesday, Jan. 29. The event will be one of Alabama's biggest celebrations during National School Choice Week.

The movie screening will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. and will feature popcorn, soda, snacks, and guest speakers.

"Miss Virginia," the critically acclaimed Moving Picture Institute Original feature film starring Uzo Aduba, Matthew Modine, Vanessa Williams, and Niles Fitch, is inspired by the true story of Virginia Walden Ford. A struggling single mother, she was losing her teenage son to the rough streets of Washington, DC. Unwilling to see him drop out and deal drugs, she puts him in a private school. But when she can't afford tuition, she launches a movement to change the system that is destroying him and thousands like him.

The Alabama Theatre is located at 1817 3rd Ave. North. Attendees can register for the free event at http://bit.ly/miss-virginia.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"All children deserve access to a great education," said Julie Emory-Johnson, executive director of the Alabama Opportunity Scholarship Fund. "We want the children of Alabama to have access to learn in the place that is best for them socially, emotionally, academically, and where they feel safe."

The movie screening is hosted by Alabama Scholarship Opportunity Fund. Established in 2013, Alabama Scholarship Opportunity Fund provides tax-credited scholarships to low-income K-12 children across Alabama to attend the public or private school of their choice.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/alabama.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

