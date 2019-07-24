$2.05 Billion Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers Market - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers market accounted for $1,425.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,050.2 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors such as rising demand for convenient packaging, increase in the adoption of ready-to-eat meals and consumers busy lifestyle are boosting the market growth. However, fluctuations in raw material prices are restraining market growth.



Most plastics deform at high temperatures but dual-ovenable trays & containers can resist when heat applications are high and are bakeable in any conventional or microwave oven without melting or de-forming. They keep the oven clean and preserve the food contained in it. The material used for the dual-ovenable trays & containers provides outstanding shelf life extension and appearance appeal.



Based on material, the CPET (Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate) segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. CPET is the most versatile option for ready meals attributed to easily seal and most affordable. CPET trays withstand temperatures from -40 to +220 C. By geography, North America held the largest market share during the forecast period in the region due to an increase in the consumption of ready-to-eat meals.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Bowls

5.3 Lids

5.4 Trays

5.5 Clamshells



6 Global Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polypropylene (PP)

6.3 Crystalline Polyethylene Terephthalate (C-PET)

6.4 Polyethylene (PE)

6.5 Paperboard

6.6 Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate (A-PET)

6.7 Other Materials



7 Global Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Snacks food

7.3 Frozen Food

7.4 Meat, Seafood & Poultry

7.5 Ready to eat meals

7.6 Bakery Products

7.7 Other End Users

7.7.1 Dairy



8 Global Dual-Ovenable Trays & Containers Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Bemis Company, Inc.

10.2 Sealed Air Corporation

10.3 Dupont Teijin Films

10.4 Genpak, LLC

10.5 Evergreen Packaging, Inc.

10.6 Sonoco Products Company

10.7 Oliver Packaging & Equipment Co.;

10.8 MCP Performance Plastic Ltd

10.9 CiMa-Pak Corporation

10.10 PinnPACK Packaging LLC

10.11 PAC Food Pty Ltd.

10.12 Sanplast Ltd

10.13 Pactiv LLC

10.14 Plastic Package, Inc



