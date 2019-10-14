$2.1 Billion QR Code Labels Markets - Global Outlook Report 2017-2026
DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "QR Code Labels - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global QR code labels market accounted for $907.83 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,105.85 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as rising use of code labels in inventory management and personal use and usage of these codes in storing information such as webpages, URLs, text, and contact information are driving the market growth. However, codes steadiness on a mobile device or smartphone act as the restraining factor for the QR code labels market growth.
QR code labels are mostly used in security labels and presently they are mostly being utilized for various applications. The manufactures of these labels are currently manufacturing a variety of waterproof labels, especially for harsh environments. They are robust and high-density and are capable of carrying abundant information as compared to conventional barcodes.
By Label Type, Pressure Sensitive Labels segment is likely to grow due to the growing transportation and logistics industries and the need for product authentication, tamper evidence and security features have stimulated the market for these labels. Furthermore the increased application across the sectors such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and automotive has fueled the market used in packaging.
By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period, mainly due to the rising demand for these tags in this region owing to large manufacture and use of QR code labels. Furthermore, thriving food & beverages industry in countries such as the U.S. and Canada will inflate the scope of the market in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global QR Code Labels Market, By Material Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Vinyl
5.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
5.4 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)
6 Global QR Code Labels Market, By Label Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Glue Applied Labels
6.3 Paper QR Code Labels
6.4 Plastic QR Code Labels
6.5 Pressure Sensitive Labels
6.6 Sleeve Labels
6.7 Other Labels
7 Global QR Code Labels Market, By Printing Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Offset Lithography
7.3 Gravure Printing
7.4 Flexographic Printing
7.5 Digital Printing
7.6 Other Printing Technologies
8 Global QR Code Labels Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Personal Use
8.3 Mobile Payments
8.4 Marketing & Advertisement
8.5 Inventory Management
9 Global QR Code Labels Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Retail
9.3 Pharmaceuticals
9.4 Military
9.5 Industrial Goods
9.6 Homecare & Toiletries
9.7 Food
9.8 Electronics & Electricals
9.9 Cosmetic & Personal Care
9.10 Chemicals
9.11 Beverages
9.12 Automotive
9.13 Aerospace
9.14 Other End Users
10 Global QR Code Labels Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Advanced Labels NW
12.2 Avery
12.3 CCL Industries
12.4 Coast Label Company
12.5 Consolidated Label & Co
12.6 Data Label Co. UK
12.7 Hibiscus PLC
12.8 Label Impressions Inc
12.9 Label Logic Inc
12.10 Lintec Corporation
12.11 Packtica SDN Bhd
