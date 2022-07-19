2.1 Million Dollar Artwork that is all about Self-love & Spreading Love around the World. Artwork made with 18k Gold/Diamonds & Currency from over 50 Countries Around the World

The Artwork is all about self-love & spreading love to others. It's a collection of 22 pictures that each picture represents a person from a different country. This display in the video is only 20% of the Artwork. 110 feet Long (breath taking)

The Artwork is all about self-love & spreading love to others. It's a collection of 22 pictures that each picture represents a person from a different country. This display is only 20% of the Artwork. It's made with 18k Gold & diamonds matching the country colors. (It's a set of 3 pictures that not in this video that are made with currency from over 80 countries around the world) 110 feet long. This picture represents No color, religion, politics or class but humanity at it's finest.

The goal of the company is to tour this picture to over 20 cities in the United States. After that to over 10 international countries also. Then Auction the picture off and give 25% into 5% to 5 to 10 different nonprofit organizations around the world.

View YouTube Video

(1 love 365 Artwork. This is 20% of the Artwork shown in this video. To see full video go to Facebook/1love365tour)

Website: https://1love365tour.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1love365tour

Kelvin Nash

901-690-0492

[email protected]

