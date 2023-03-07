$2.14 Billion Worldwide Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Industry to 2032: Rising Prevalence of Coronary Artery Diseases, Neurodegenerative Disorders and Infectious Diseases Drives Growth

DUBLIN, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antisense & RNAI therapeutics market is expected to grow from $1.32 billion in 2021 to $1.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The antisense & RNAi therapeutics market is expected to reach $2.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

Major players in the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma Ltd., Gene Signal, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Marina Biosciences, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi S.A, Acuitas Therapeutics and Antisense Therapeutics Ltd.



The antisense and RNAi therapeutics market includes revenues earned by entities by regulating gene expression at multiple levels, such as at replication, transcription, and translation. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Antisense therapy refers to the selective, sequence-specific suppression of gene expression by single-stranded DNA oligonucleotides. Contrarily, RNA interference (RNAi) is activated by double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) and results in the sequence-specific mRNA degradation of single-stranded target RNAs.



The main technologies of antisense & RNAi therapeutics are RNA interference and antisense RNA. RNA interference is a conserved biological response to double-stranded RNA that mediates resistance to both endogenous parasitic and exogenous pathogenic nucleic acids and regulates protein-coding gene expression. The various route of administration includes pulmonary delivery, intravenous injections, intra-dermal injections, intraperitoneal injections, topical delivery, and other delivery methods that are used for the indication of oncology, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, other.



The rising prevalence of coronary artery diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and infectious diseases is projected to contribute to the demand for the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market. Gene suppression approaches including RNA interference and antisense oligonucleotides are used for the treatment of various neurodegenerative conditions by repairing mutant genes.

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease are the most common neurodegenerative diseases affecting millions of people globally. In the USA, around 930,000 people had Parkinson's disease by the end of 2020.

Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), infectious diseases are a major concern and dominated the WHO's list of health threats ranging from various climate change issues to inadequate healthcare facilities. Hence, the growing prevalence of several neurodegenerative diseases and infectious diseases is expected to drive the growth of the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market.



The high cost of RNA interference-based drugs is expected to act as a major restraint on the growth of the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market in the future.

For instance, according to Future Medicine, the price of Onpattro is approximately $450,000 per year. Onpattro (patisaran) is the RNA interference-based drug used for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults. Stringent regulations, a long product approval process, high development cost, and a comparably small number of patients are a few factors leading to the high cost of RNA interference drugs, which is expected to hinder the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market growth in upcoming years.



Major companies operating in the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market are undertaking strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships for product innovation to sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies.

While companies have long collaborated as well as with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, and in or out-licensing deals. This trend has been increasing over recent years.



The regions covered in the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the antisense & RNAi therapeutics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Characteristics



3. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Trends And Strategies



4. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market



5. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

RNA Interference

Antisense RNA

6.2. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Pulmonary Delivery

Intravenous Injections

Intra-dermal Injections

Intraperitoneal Injections

Topical Delivery

Other Delivery Methods

6.3. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market, Segmentation By Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)

Respiratory Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Other Indications

7. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

