$2.2 Billion Worldwide Geotextile Tubes Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

Apr 07, 2021, 11:30 ET

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geotextile Tubes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Geotextile Tubes estimated at US$ 2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the period 2020-2027.

Woven, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$ 3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Woven segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $603.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR

The Geotextile Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 603.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 930.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):

  • Ace Geosynthetics
  • Fibertex Nonwovens
  • Flexituff Ventures International Ltd.
  • Geobera
  • Geofabrics Australasia Pty Ltd
  • Global Synthetics Pty Ltd
  • Huesker
  • Koninklijke Tencate
  • Low & Bonar (Enka Solutions)
  • Naue GmbH & Co. Kg
  • Officine Maccaferri
  • Techfab India Industries Ltd
  • Tensar International
  • Titan Environmental Containment
  • Zebratube

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Geotextile Tubes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
  • Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • UNITED STATES
  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Market Analytics
  • CANADA
  • JAPAN
  • CHINA
  • EUROPE
  • Market Facts & Figures
  • Market Analytics
  • FRANCE
  • GERMANY
  • ITALY
  • UNITED KINGDOM
  • SPAIN
  • RUSSIA
  • REST OF EUROPE
  • ASIA-PACIFIC
  • AUSTRALIA
  • INDIA
  • SOUTH KOREA
  • REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
  • LATIN AMERICA
  • ARGENTINA
  • BRAZIL
  • MEXICO
  • REST OF LATIN AMERICA
  • MIDDLE EAST
  • IRAN
  • ISRAEL
  • SAUDI ARABIA
  • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
  • REST OF MIDDLE EAST
  • AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 34

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/43kxyg


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Global Remote Towers Markets, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027...

Insights on the Tunnel Boring Machine Global Market to 2027 -...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics