$2.26 Billion Growth in Global Smart Waste Management Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Bigbelly Inc., Compology, and Contelligent | Technavio

Smart Waste Management Market: Key Findings

Smart waste management market value to grow by USD 2.26 billion at almost 9% CAGR during 2021-2025

33% of market growth to originate from APAC during the forecast period

Based on the application, the collection segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

Smart waste management market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Smart Waste Management Market: Growth Drivers

Growing industrial waste is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization across the world have significantly increased the production of industrial waste. Besides, the growing stringency of regulations and rising concerns over the environmental impact caused by industrial waste have compelled industrial operators to invest in efficient waste management solutions. These factors are expected to open several opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.

"Growing investments in smart waste recycling and increasing use of data analytics in waste management operations will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Smart Waste Management Market: Major Vendors

Bigbelly Inc.

Bigbelly Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers services like keeping public spaces litter free, the collection crews conduct recycling. It works towards zero waste initiative in campuses.

Compology

Compology operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers scrap metal hauling, commercial hauling, and other services.

Contelligent

Contelligent operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers compactor fullness monitoring device. It is used for optimizing inventory levels, streamlining of routes for fresh oil and other devices.

