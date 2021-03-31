$2.3 Million Seed: Awkward Essentials Rounds Second Base With Unorthodox Ventures

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Awkward Essentials , a personal hygiene company with the first after-sex clean up product of its kind, the dripstick, announced the close of a $2.3 million seed round by capital partner Unorthodox Ventures today. As a single-product company, Awkward Essentials will use the investment for innovation, scaling up production, and overall go-to market strategy.

"I founded Awkward Essentials to solve a personal need, and it sparked social dialogue that felt traditionally taboo," says Founder & CEO Frances Tang. "As an Asian-American, female founder, it can be challenging to invent in a space that takes the (awkward) bedroom topics into the boardroom. Women-founded startups receive only about 3% of investments1 and that number decreases for minority women2. We are so fortunate to continue our growth with a group like Unorthodox Ventures, who not only supports greater representation in the sex-tech and health spaces but also works to destigmatize these taboo topics."

Awkward Essentials launched in 2019 with its first product, the dripstick - the first after-sex product of its kind made with a super soft, medical-grade sponge that quickly soaks up all the excess fluids. Over the last year, the brand has gone viral on social media, secured hundreds of five-star reviews, been mentioned in top-tier media and was recently crowned a Digiday 2021 Future Leader Awards finalist.

"It's exceedingly rare to find a real inventor these days, so that makes what Frances has done even more astounding," said Unorthodox Ventures Founding Contrarian Carey Smith. "She's identified a real problem, and one that's extremely personal for many at that, and developed a practical product to solve it. She also put herself and her own experience in front of the world, and that takes the kind of courage that only real entrepreneurs show."

This investment completes a round started in recent months, as Unorthodox Ventures' team of business experts worked hand-in-hand with Awkward Essentials to help the startup rapidly grow. Unorthodox Ventures sets itself apart in the crowded investment space with its operating model that combines investment, expertise and support services.

About Awkward Essentials

Awkward Essentials is a new personal hygiene company created to provide personal solutions for hella personal problems. It all started with dripstick — the first after-sex solution of its kind made with a super soft, medical-grade sponge that quickly soaks up all the excess fluids so users can move on with their day (or night!). As a minority/woman-owned brand launched in 2019 by Founder Frances Tang, Awkward Essentials is in the process of expanding its product portfolio to include more products that will seriously upgrade your hygiene game. Dripstick is available for purchase at www.AwkwardEssentials.com, and you can follow us on social @AwkwardEssentials.

About Unorthodox Ventures

Aiming to upend today's venture capital industry, Austin-based Unorthodox Ventures seeks out entrepreneurs with big potential and provides far more than money. Unorthodox Ventures helps founders quickly build their businesses to the point they break even, ensuring they won't have to waste time and energy raising more money down the line. Unorthodox Ventures' team of experienced engineers, manufacturers, marketers and customer service leaders provide partner companies with a developed business plan and the money to fulfill it. Led by Big Ass Fans Founder Carey Smith, the company is a complete reinvention of the investment process. Learn more at unorthodoxventures.com .

