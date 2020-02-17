2,300 students across 55 locations: Collins Aerospace goes big with 'Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day'

In addition, Collins Aerospace announced it is committing $100,000 to DiscoverE, the founding organization for 'Introduce a Girl to Engineering' for the continued support of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education. The donation is part of the company's 'Redefining Futures' Corporate Social Responsibility program rolled out in 2019.

"Building diversity is central to the mission of DiscoverE," said Leslie Collins, executive director for DiscoverE. "The commitment being made by Collins Aerospace will have a direct and lasting impact on the lives of countless girls seeking opportunities STEM and engineering. We are deeply grateful for this support as it will enable us to significantly expand our vision now and in the future."

"We know that diverse organizations perform better as a result of everyone contributing different perspectives," said Dr. Mauro Atalla, senior vice president, Engineering and Technology for Collins Aerospace. "Women are underrepresented in STEM-related fields, but by encouraging girls to explore STEM fields at a young age, we can move the needle. We hope to spark their curiosity by sharing our knowledge and experience through engaging activities, which is why events like these are so important."

In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, students will learn from engineering mentors, participate in hands-on activities from flying a drone to flying a plane in a flight simulator. In Winston Salem, North Carolina, participants will get to experience super first class aircraft suites through a virtual and augmented reality demonstration, participate in a tour of an engineering design lab and work together in teams to design a structure that teaches them about lightweight structural design for safe impact absorption. And in Wilsonville, Oregon, students will get to see and experience the F-35 helmet, learn about the technology behind a Head-up Display (HUD) for aircraft and participate in an engineering activity constructing circuits and LEGO machines. These are just some of the activities that will give young female students a first-hand look at the importance and impact engineering careers can have in our lives.

"Young girls need strong role models and to see individuals who look like them working in STEM fields," said Stacey MacNeil, chief communications officer for Collins Aerospace. "With over 70,000 employees around the world, 16,000 of which are engineers, we are uniquely positioned to offer these opportunities. By hosting events like Introduce a Girl to Engineering, we can engage and inspire the next generation of innovators while also working to achieve parity in the engineering workforce while also working to achieve greater diversity in the engineering workforce."

To learn more about the Collins Aerospace locations participating download the fact sheet.

