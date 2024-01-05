$2.4 Bn Insolvency Software Markets: Document Management, Financial Transaction Management, Reporting, Compliance, Creditor Management - Global Forecast to 2028

News provided by

Research and Markets

05 Jan, 2024, 19:30 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insolvency Software Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, & SMEs), Application (Document Management, Financial Transaction Management, Reporting, Compliance, Creditor Management), Vertical - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Insolvency Software market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2023 to USD 2.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.4% 

Increasing demand for automated tools to make well-informed decisions in insolvency cases will accelerate market growth. Businesses are increasingly using automation and digital tools to improve insolvency processes.

This involves speeding up procedures, reducing administrative workloads, enhancing accuracy, utilizing data analytics for better decision-making, facilitating communication and collaboration among stakeholders, ensuring compliance, cutting costs, streamlining document management, automating workflows, and achieving more efficient and successful insolvency outcomes.

By Organization Size, the large enterprise segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Large enterprises are the early adopters of insolvency software. Though large enterprises have the necessary budgets to use the on-premises deployment mode, they are moving toward the cloud deployment mode to avail features such as increased availability, high scalability, and low cost of deployment.

The heterogeneous IT environment and the inability of the IT systems to communicate with each other are the chief reasons for the increasing deployment of insolvency software by large enterprises. The demand for insolvency software in large enterprises arises from the necessity to handle intricate insolvency and bankruptcy cases efficiently and compliantly.

By Vertical, the BFSI segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Given the unique demands and complexities of insolvency cases within this sector, the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) segment is a key area of focus for insolvency software.

Insolvency software tailored to the BFSI segment provides a range of specialized features and functionalities to address the specific needs of financial institutions, credit providers, and insurance companies facing insolvency situations. The BFSI vertical has been one of the early adopters of insolvency software solutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The APAC region comprises major economies such as China, India, Japan, and Australia. The region is expected to grow the fastest in terms of insolvency software and services deployment. Growing industrialization and increased competition have proved to be one of the biggest drivers for the insolvency software market in this region.

Premium Insights

  • Expanding Use of Digitalized Solutions and Need for Data Security to Drive Market Growth
  • Insolvency Software Solutions to Account for Larger Market in North America in 2023
  • Bfsi to be Largest Vertical in Asia-Pacific in 2023
  • Bfsi and Solutions to Account for Largest Segments in Europe in 2023
  • Asia-Pacific to Achieve Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Use Cases

  • Aryza Dunning Improved Louwman Dealer Group's Debt Management System
  • Stretto Helped Crosby & Fox Better Its Communication Systems
  • Stretto Offered Richard West Law Office Its Best Case Solution for Efficient Case-Filing
  • Stretto's Solutions Streamlined Nelson Law Office's Functionalities

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increase in Adoption of Digitalization Within Financial Industry
  • Rise in Number of Bankruptcy Cases
  • Need for Cost-Effective and Efficient Solution to Process Volume Without Additional Headcount
  • Growth in Demand for Automated Tools to Make Well-Informed Decisions

Restraints

  • Resistance to Shift Away from Legacy Systems

Opportunities

  • Ongoing Trend for Digitalization in It Industry
  • Increase in Automation to Boost Adoption of Emerging Technology
  • Rise in Demand for Software Automation and Innovative Applications

Challenges

  • Lack of Data Privacy and Safety
  • Maintaining Compliance in Changing Regulatory Landscape
  • Need for Third-Party Providers to Enable and Manage Technology and Hosting Aspects

Industry Trends

  • Brief History of Insolvency Software Market
  • Early Software Solutions and Transition to Windows-Based Software
  • Integration of Legal Research
  • Automation and Workflow Management
  • Cloud-Based Advanced Analytics Solutions
  • Data Privacy and Safety Concerns
  • Enhancement in Software with New Emerging Technologies

Type of Chapters in Insolvency Software

  • Chapter 7
  • Chapter 11
  • Chapter 12
  • Chapter 13
  • Chapter 15

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Clio
  • Epiq
  • Aryza
  • Stretto
  • Caret
  • Kroll
  • Altisource
  • Litera

Other Players

  • Turnkey
  • Qwikfile
  • Fastcase
  • Caseware
  • Standard Legal
  • Legalpro
  • Practicepanther
  • Smokeball
  • Stp.One
  • Nesl
  • Fileassure
  • Cloudlex

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7nwl5i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

World Mobile and Fixed Daily Pricing Analysis Service 2024 Plus Access to the Archive Stories to 2009

World Mobile and Fixed Daily Pricing Analysis Service 2024 Plus Access to the Archive Stories to 2009

The "TariffAlert - Your Daily Pricing Analysis Service (12 month Subscription) plus Access to the Archive Stories going back to 2009" newsletter has...
Global Next-Generation Battery Material Technology Analysis Report 2023: Advances in Energy and Power Density, Cycle Life, and Safety of Next-gen Batteries to Address Diverse Applications

Global Next-Generation Battery Material Technology Analysis Report 2023: Advances in Energy and Power Density, Cycle Life, and Safety of Next-gen Batteries to Address Diverse Applications

The "Next-Generation Battery Material Technology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.