$2.4 Bn Insolvency Software Markets: Document Management, Financial Transaction Management, Reporting, Compliance, Creditor Management - Global Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insolvency Software Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, & SMEs), Application (Document Management, Financial Transaction Management, Reporting, Compliance, Creditor Management), Vertical - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Insolvency Software market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2023 to USD 2.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.4%
Increasing demand for automated tools to make well-informed decisions in insolvency cases will accelerate market growth. Businesses are increasingly using automation and digital tools to improve insolvency processes.
This involves speeding up procedures, reducing administrative workloads, enhancing accuracy, utilizing data analytics for better decision-making, facilitating communication and collaboration among stakeholders, ensuring compliance, cutting costs, streamlining document management, automating workflows, and achieving more efficient and successful insolvency outcomes.
By Organization Size, the large enterprise segment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.
Large enterprises are the early adopters of insolvency software. Though large enterprises have the necessary budgets to use the on-premises deployment mode, they are moving toward the cloud deployment mode to avail features such as increased availability, high scalability, and low cost of deployment.
The heterogeneous IT environment and the inability of the IT systems to communicate with each other are the chief reasons for the increasing deployment of insolvency software by large enterprises. The demand for insolvency software in large enterprises arises from the necessity to handle intricate insolvency and bankruptcy cases efficiently and compliantly.
By Vertical, the BFSI segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Given the unique demands and complexities of insolvency cases within this sector, the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) segment is a key area of focus for insolvency software.
Insolvency software tailored to the BFSI segment provides a range of specialized features and functionalities to address the specific needs of financial institutions, credit providers, and insurance companies facing insolvency situations. The BFSI vertical has been one of the early adopters of insolvency software solutions.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The APAC region comprises major economies such as China, India, Japan, and Australia. The region is expected to grow the fastest in terms of insolvency software and services deployment. Growing industrialization and increased competition have proved to be one of the biggest drivers for the insolvency software market in this region.
Premium Insights
- Expanding Use of Digitalized Solutions and Need for Data Security to Drive Market Growth
- Insolvency Software Solutions to Account for Larger Market in North America in 2023
- Bfsi to be Largest Vertical in Asia-Pacific in 2023
- Bfsi and Solutions to Account for Largest Segments in Europe in 2023
- Asia-Pacific to Achieve Highest Growth During Forecast Period
Use Cases
- Aryza Dunning Improved Louwman Dealer Group's Debt Management System
- Stretto Helped Crosby & Fox Better Its Communication Systems
- Stretto Offered Richard West Law Office Its Best Case Solution for Efficient Case-Filing
- Stretto's Solutions Streamlined Nelson Law Office's Functionalities
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in Adoption of Digitalization Within Financial Industry
- Rise in Number of Bankruptcy Cases
- Need for Cost-Effective and Efficient Solution to Process Volume Without Additional Headcount
- Growth in Demand for Automated Tools to Make Well-Informed Decisions
Restraints
- Resistance to Shift Away from Legacy Systems
Opportunities
- Ongoing Trend for Digitalization in It Industry
- Increase in Automation to Boost Adoption of Emerging Technology
- Rise in Demand for Software Automation and Innovative Applications
Challenges
- Lack of Data Privacy and Safety
- Maintaining Compliance in Changing Regulatory Landscape
- Need for Third-Party Providers to Enable and Manage Technology and Hosting Aspects
Industry Trends
- Brief History of Insolvency Software Market
- Early Software Solutions and Transition to Windows-Based Software
- Integration of Legal Research
- Automation and Workflow Management
- Cloud-Based Advanced Analytics Solutions
- Data Privacy and Safety Concerns
- Enhancement in Software with New Emerging Technologies
Type of Chapters in Insolvency Software
- Chapter 7
- Chapter 11
- Chapter 12
- Chapter 13
- Chapter 15
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Clio
- Epiq
- Aryza
- Stretto
- Caret
- Kroll
- Altisource
- Litera
Other Players
- Turnkey
- Qwikfile
- Fastcase
- Caseware
- Standard Legal
- Legalpro
- Practicepanther
- Smokeball
- Stp.One
- Nesl
- Fileassure
- Cloudlex
