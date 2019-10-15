$2.5 Billion Silicone Surfactants Markets, 2024: Personal Care, Construction, Textile, Paints & Coatings, Agriculture

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Silicone Surfactants Market by Application (Emulsifiers, Foaming Agents, Defoaming Agents, Wetting Agents, Dispersants), End-Use Industry (Personal Care, Construction, Textile, Paints & Coatings, Agriculture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The silicone surfactants market is estimated to be worth USD 2.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2024.



The rising demand for silicone surfactants from the end-use industries is anticipated to drive the growth of this market. However, the high manufacturing cost of silicone surfactants is expected to constrain the market growth.



Personal care contributed to the highest revenues in the silicone surfactants market



Personal care, construction, textile, paints & coatings, and agriculture, among others, were the different end-use industries of wax emulsions. Of these, the personal care segment was the largest end-use industry in 2018. Silicone surfactants are used widely in applications such as skincare, haircare, and personal hygiene products in the personal care industry. The rise in the number of working women and the growing demand for men's grooming products are driving the personal care end-use industry.



Emulsifiers to lead the global market during the forecast period



The emulsifiers application segment of the silicone surfactants market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Silicone surfactants have low surface tension in comparison to hydrocarbon surfactants and are strong emulsifiers, which make them suitable for various end-use industries. Growing demand from personal care and construction end-use industry is expected to fuel the demand for emulsifiers in the silicone surfactants market.



Based on the region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the silicone surfactants market between 2019 and 2024



The silicone surfactants market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The increasing demand for silicone surfactants from the personal care industry in China and India is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in this region. In addition, increasing e-commerce activities in Asia Pacific is fueling the growth of personal care products in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Silicone Surfactants Market

4.2 Silicone Surfactants Market, By Region

4.3 Silicone Surfactants Market, By Application and Region

4.4 Silicone Surfactants Market: Country-Wise Growth Scenario

4.5 Silicone Surfactants Market: End-Use Industry-Region Matrix



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Silicone Surfactants From the Personal Care and Other End-Use Industries

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Polyurethane (PU) Foams From End-Use Industries

5.2.2 Restraint

5.2.2.1 Availability of Low-Cost Synthetic Surfactant

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Against the Use of Conventional Surfactants

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Silicone Surfactants

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 Personal Care & Cosmetics

5.5.2 Construction



6 Silicone Surfactants Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Emulsifiers

6.3 Foaming Agents

6.4 Defoaming Agents

6.5 Wetting Agents

6.6 Dispersants

6.7 Others



7 Silicone Surfactants Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Personal Care

7.3 Construction

7.4 Textile

7.5 Paints & Coatings

7.6 Agriculture

7.7 Others



8 Regional Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 France

8.3.3 UK

8.3.4 Russia

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Taiwan

8.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Argentina

8.5.3 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Visionaries

9.1.2 Innovators

9.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.1.4 Emerging Companies

9.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.3 Business Strategy Excellence

9.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis, 2016

9.3 Market Ranking of Key Players in the Silicone Surfactant Market



10 Company Profiles



AB Specialty Silicones LLC (US)

BRB International BV ( Netherlands )

) Dow Corning Corporation (US)

Eastsun Chemical (Zhangshan) Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Elkem ASA ( France )

) El Corporation (US)

Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Fenton Chemicals ( India )

) Hangzhou Ruijiang Performance Material Science Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Harcros Chemicals Inc. (US)

Innospec Inc. (US)

Jiangsu Maysta Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Jiangxi Hito Chemical Co. Ltd ( China )

) Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US)

Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) SD Korea Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Silibase Silicone New Material Manufacturer Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Siltech Corporation ( Canada )

) SST Australia Pty Ltd. ( Australia )

) Supreme Silicones ( India )

) Wacker Chemie AG ( Germany )

) Zhejiang Kefeng Silicone Co., Ltd ( China )

) Zhejiang Runhe Chemical New Material Co., Ltd ( China )

