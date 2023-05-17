2,500 Expected to Attend Special Olympics Texas Summer Games in San Antonio This Weekend

Athletes, Unified Partners, Coaches, and Volunteers to Attend Special Olympics Texas Summer Games in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics Texas will hold its 2023 Summer Games at Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio, Texas from May 18, 2023 - May 21, 2023. The 2023 Summer Games is a four-day gathering, which is free and open to the public and is the largest SOTX competition of the year. Over 2,500 athletes, Unified Partners, coaches, and volunteers have signed up for this year's Summer Games.

Opening Ceremonies will be held on Friday, May 19th, at Heroes Stadium (4799 Thousand Oaks San Antonio, 78233) at 6:00pm. All are welcome to celebrate and support Special Olympics Texas in opening the state games with a parade of athletes, guest speakers, athlete awards, and a special community dance performance, all leading up to the lighting of the Flame of Hope and athlete celebration.

The 2023 Summer Games offers competition in many sports, including: soccer, cycling, tennis, athletics (track and field), gymnastics, and FUNdamental Sports. In addition to the sports offered, the Summer Games also offers free athlete health clinics.

FUNdamental Sports establishes individualized programs for athletes ages two and older who, due to their physical and/or developmental abilities, are working on foundational motor skills to prepare them for possible competitions in typical Special Olympics events. Participation is accomplished through use of adapted equipment and physical assistance that are matched to the individual's level of need.

Some special opportunities this year are The Champion's Lounge and the Mini Ice House, brought in by ARCAContinental Coca Cola Southwest Beverages. The Mini Ice House is All-New, premiering to us at Summer Games 2023!

"The 2023 Summer Games are proving to be bigger than ever," says Chad Eason, Sr. Director of Competition & Games. "The dedication of our athletes, coaches, and volunteers is unrivaled. I can't wait for the games this week in San Antonio!"

On May 10th, at the LETR Torch Run in Austin leading up to the State Games, Austin Chief of Police Joseph Chacon spoke to those who had made the run from the Austin American Statesman to the Capitol Building, completing the penultimate leg of the Torch Run before the Texas State Games.

The much anticipated LETR Final Leg and Celebration will take place on Friday, May 19th, at 11am at the Starlight Amphitheatre located inside of Morgan's Wonderland (5223 David Edwards Dr. San Antonio, TX 78233). After the LETR Final Leg, all are invited to the Starlight Amphitheatre for recognition of LETR members, and speeches.

The LETR Torch Run and lighting of the Flame of Hope are a part of an international effort to carry the flame on toward the 2023 World Games in Berlin. Alternating between summer and winter every two years, the World Games are the highlight of Special Olympics and have certainly demonstrated that they are an international demonstration of inclusion, acceptance, and unity.

The Special Olympics World Games are to be held June 17-25, 2023, in Berlin, Germany. Special Olympics Texas hopes to send qualifying athletes to compete as delegates with Team USA.

This year's Texas Summer Games host Partner is Morgan's Wonderland, and CEO Tim Martin also thanks Summer Games sponsors Wellcare, Wells Fargo, Energy Transfer, Driscoll Health Plan, Southwest Dairy Farmers, United Healthcare, Brandt, Broadway Bank, Spurs Sports and Entertainment, WaterFleet, H-E-B, and North East Independent School District (NEISD).

Statewide SOTX annual sponsors are the Law Enforcement Torch Run, H-E-B Tournament of Champions, Toyota, Topgolf, WaterFleet, Dick's Sporting Goods, Knights of Columbus, Christi Stanley Foundation, Texas Roadhouse, Morgan's Wonderland, City of Richardson Corporate Challenge, United Healthcare, ARCA-Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Amerigroup, and Orangetheory.

The Summer Games are part of the Inclusion Revolution – Special Olympics' mission to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities worldwide and create inclusive communities.

THE FULL PHOTO SET MAY BE FOUND (AND UTILIZED FOR MEDIA) BY CLICKING HERE .

Media Members: Please Contact [email protected] for more information and to obtain a free media pass for Opening Ceremonies.

SOURCE Special Olympics Texas