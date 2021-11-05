2.62% CAGR in Generator Market in the Healthcare Sector by 2025 | Shift to Gas Generators to Drive Growth | Technavio

Nov 05, 2021, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The generator market size in the healthcare sector is set to grow by USD 802.85 mn at a CAGR of 2.62% from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The generator market in the healthcare sector is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Generator Market in the Healthcare Sector size
- Generator Market in the Healthcare Sector trends
- Generator Market in the Healthcare Sector industry analysis
Generator Market in the Healthcare Sector 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Type
- Stationary
- Portable
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Generator Market in the Healthcare Sector 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the generator market in the healthcare sector include Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Guangdong Westinpower Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Factors such as unreliable power grid infrastructure in developing countries, increasing incidence of natural calamities, and shift to gas generators will offer immense growth opportunities. However, stringent emission regulations will hamper the market growth.
Regional Analysis
Based on geography, the generator market in the healthcare sector has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. Technavio's market research report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market, as well as regional opportunities and competitive intelligence. According to our research, APAC will account for 36% of the growth of the generator market in the healthcare sector in the region during the forecast period. India and China will be the key countries of the market. APAC is expected to record a fast growth rate. Hence, the region will provide various growth opportunities to market vendors.
Generator Market in the Healthcare Sector 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist generator market growth in the healthcare sector during the next five years
- Estimation of the generator market size in the healthcare sector and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the generator market in the healthcare sector
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of generator market vendors in the healthcare sector
|
Generator Market Scope In The Healthcare Sector
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.62%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 802.85 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.74
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Canada, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Guangdong Westinpower Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens AG, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
