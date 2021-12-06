2.64% CAGR in Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market | Technavio

Are you looking for more valuable insights into the enterprise external OEM storage systems market? View Our Free Sample

Top 5 Vendor Analysis

Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers enterprise external OEM storage systems under the brand name of PowerStore.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - The company offers OEM storage that delivers business outcomes faster and unlocks the full potential of data with cloud services for storage, optimized for all workloads.

Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers enterprise NVMe, which is a powerful data platform and simplifies day-to-day management.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd. - The company offers enterprise external OEM storage systems under the brand name of OceanStor.

International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers data storage solutions that transform and enhance client business with a comprehensive storage solution.

Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

SAN



NAS



DAS

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

By type, the SAN segment of the enterprise external OEM storage systems market is expected to account for significant growth during the forecast period. SAN systems are highly preferred for high-speed traffic, such as high transaction databases and e-commerce websites, due to their high-performance capacity.

By geography, APAC is expected to account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with China and Japan being the key countries. The increased demand for data centers from the banking and finance players, hyperscalers, and technology firms will drive the enterprise external OEM storage systems market growth in APAC.

Drivers and Challenges

The enterprise external OEM storage systems market is driven by growing demand for non-volatile memory express-enabled storage solutions, rise in adoption of multi-cloud platforms, and growing penetration of IoT-enabled devices. However, factors such as the high initial cost of set-up may hamper market growth.

Enterprise External OEM Storage Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.64% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, UK, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NetApp Inc., Nfina Technologies Inc., Nimbus Data Inc., Pure Storage Inc., and Seagate Technology LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

