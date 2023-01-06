$2.67+ Billion Worldwide Wine Production Machinery Industry to 2031 - Europe was the Largest Region in 2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wine Production Machinery Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global wine production machinery market.



The wine production machinery market is expected to grow from $2.01 billion in 2021 to $2.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.

The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe.

The wine production machinery market is expected to reach $2.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Major players in the market are GW Kent Inc, Agrovin, Della Toffola Pacific, Love Brewing Ltd, Adamark Airknife, Paul Mueller, Vitikit Limited, Grapeworks PTY Ltd., Criveller Group California, ADIG ltd, ABE Equipment, Flecksbier Brauhaus Technik, Deutsche Beverage Technology, ICC Northwest, Master Vintner, and The Krones Group.



The wine production machinery market consists of sales of wine production machinery by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for producing quality wines. Wine production machinery refers to various equipment used to carry out the physical and chemical processes in winemaking.



The main types of wine production machinery are tanks and fermenters, crushing and pressing equipment, temperature control equipment, filtration equipment, and other types. The tanks and fermenters are equipment used for producing quality wines. The tank and fermenters are the equipment used to carry out the process of fermentation in winemaking that turns grape juice into an alcoholic beverage. The different types of wines produced are red wine, white wine, rose wine, champagne, and others that are used in several applications such as farm winery, urban winery, micro-winery, and others.



Europe was the largest region in the wine production machinery market in 2021. The regions covered in the wine production machinery market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing consumption of wine is expected to propel the growth of the wine production machinery market going forward. Wine is a type of alcoholic drink that is made from fermented grapes.

The consumption of wine is increasing in the urban population mainly because of rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, increased stress, and rising disposable incomes. As a result of the rising demand, winemaking companies are increasingly adopting wine-making machinery to increase production and meet the increasing demand for wine.

For instance, according to an article published in Forbes, a US-based business magazine, wine consumption surged in 2020. Also, according to current data, online wine sales increased more than 500% during the peak of the lockdown period in April 2020. Therefore, the growing consumption of wine is driving the growth of the wine production machinery market.



Innovative packing has emerged as the new trend gaining popularity in the wine production machinery market. Major companies operating in the wine production machinery are focused on developing new concepts such as the offering of sustainable wine bottles to increase the consumer base.



The countries covered in the wine production machinery market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Wine Production Machinery Market Characteristics



3. Wine Production Machinery Market Trends And Strategies



4. Wine Production Machinery Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Wine Production Machinery Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Wine Production Machinery Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Wine Production Machinery Market



5. Wine Production Machinery Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Wine Production Machinery Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Wine Production Machinery Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Wine Production Machinery Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Wine Production Machinery Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Tanks And Fermenters

Crushing Fnd Pressing Equipment

Temperature Control Equipment

Filtration Equipment

Others Types

6.2. Global Wine Production Machinery Market, Segmentation By Wine, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Red Wine

White Wine

Rose Wine

Champagne

Others Wines

6.3. Global Wine Production Machinery Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Farm Winery

Urban Winery

Micro-Winery

Others Applications

7. Wine Production Machinery Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Wine Production Machinery Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Wine Production Machinery Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

