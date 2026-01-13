$2.7 Billion iM Global Partner RIA Litman Gregory Wealth Management to Join Beacon Pointe Advisors

Strategic transaction supports enhanced client service, long-term growth, and continuity of culture

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iM Global Partner ("iMGP") and Beacon Pointe Advisors ("Beacon Pointe") today jointly announced that Litman Gregory Wealth Management ("Litman Gregory"), a $2.7 billion registered investment adviser headquartered in Larkspur and Walnut Creek, California, with an additional office in St. Louis, Missouri, has entered into a definitive agreement to join Beacon Pointe Advisors.

The transaction, which formally closed on December 31, 2025, represents a strategic next chapter for Litman Gregory and supports Beacon Pointe's continued national expansion. With this acquisition, Beacon Pointe's total client assets under advisement increase to approximately $61 billion, further strengthening the firm's presence in Northern California while establishing a new footprint in Missouri.

Through its proprietary allWEALTH® platform, Beacon Pointe aligns people, technology, and comprehensive wealth planning resources across its national network, enabling advisors to deliver a high-touch, personalized client experience while benefiting from institutional-scale infrastructure.

Founded on intellectual honesty and a rigorous, research-driven investment philosophy, Litman Gregory Wealth Management brings decades of experience in financial planning, portfolio management, and advanced advisory services. The firm serves high-net-worth individuals and families with deep expertise in financial scenario analysis, goal-based planning, tax strategy, estate and legacy planning, charitable and philanthropic giving, and risk management coordination.

Litman Gregory's team of 18 professionals has built long-standing, multi-generational client relationships grounded in the firm's core values of integrity, excellence, passion, and courage. Like Beacon Pointe, Litman Gregory is recognized for its institutional-quality investment research and disciplined asset allocation process, reflecting a shared culture of analytical rigor and long-term, generational thinking.

Matt Cooper, President of Beacon Pointe Advisors, states:

"Integrating Litman Gregory Wealth Management into Beacon Pointe adds highly experienced and knowledgeable financial advisors to our team, many of whom are based in the San Francisco Bay Area. The team brings five CFPs®, two CFAs®, and one CDFA® to a prominent geographical location where Beacon Pointe is already strong, deepening our regional expertise and leadership in a highly attractive market. We are entering an era in which financial advisory talent is not easy to come by. Adding the Litman Gregory team is something we are most excited about."

Shannon Eusey, CEO of Beacon Pointe Advisors, emphasizes:

"We're proud to welcome an exceptional team whose experience and client-first approach strengthen our firm. Their alignment with our platform and institutional-quality investing approach reflects a strong cultural fit and a continued focus on delivering a personalized, relationship-driven client experience."

Philippe Couvrecelle, Founder and CEO of iM Global Partner, comments:

"This transaction reflects our ongoing commitment to clients—enhancing resources and capabilities while maintaining the personalized approach they value. Beacon Pointe's shared culture, long-term vision, and recognition of the strong platform Litman Gregory and iM Global Partner have built give us confidence that this next phase of growth will deliver lasting benefits for clients."

Piper Sandler & Co. served as exclusive financial advisor and Seward & Kissel as legal advisor to iM Global Partner and Litman Gregory Wealth Management in connection with the transaction.

Following the acquisition, Beacon Pointe Advisors oversees approximately $61 billion in client assets under advisement, supported by more than 750 team members across over 90 offices nationwide.

Representatives from Beacon Pointe Advisors and Litman Gregory Wealth Management are available for interviews upon request.

About Beacon Pointe Advisors:

Beacon Pointe Advisors is one of the nation's largest registered investment advisers (RIAs), with offices and clients located nationally. Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic financial plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. For more information on Beacon Pointe Advisors, please visit www.BeaconPointe.com.

Media Contact:

Sydney Alacano

(949) 721-1792

[email protected]

About iM Global Partner:

Founded in 2015, iM Global Partner is a global asset management platform focused on delivering excellence in active management. iM Global Partner offers mutual funds, active ETFs, and SMAs through equity partnerships with ten best-in-class independent investment boutiques. With dedicated distribution teams across Europe, the U.S., U.S. Offshore, and Latin America, iM Global Partner provides high-conviction investment strategies across asset classes through a single, high-touch relationship model. As of December 31, 2025, iM Global Partner managed approximately $43.5 billion in assets. For more information about iM Global Partner, please visit www.imgp.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Important Disclosure: Beacon Pointe Firm Data as of 12/31/25, total firm assets include approximately $58.2B in assets under management ("AUM") and approximately $2.5B in assets under advisement ("AUA"). AUM are assets the firm manages on both a discretionary and non-discretionary basis. AUA are assets on which Beacon Pointe advises but does not provide regular supervisory and management services (e.g., consulting services).

SOURCE Beacon Pointe Advisors; iM Global Partner