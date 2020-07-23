$2.7+ Billion Worldwide LiDAR Industry to 2025 - Featuring Leosphere, Waymo & Valeo Among Others

DUBLIN, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LiDAR Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Mechanical, Solid-state), Installation Type, Service (Aerial Surveying, GIS services), Application (Corridor Mapping, Environment, Engineering, ADAS & Driverless Cars), Component, Range, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The LiDAR market was valued at USD 981 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2,766 million by 2025; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2020 to 2025.



Major factors driving the growth of the LiDAR market include rising adoption of LiDAR systems in UAVs, increasing adoption of LiDAR in engineering and construction applications, use of LiDAR in geographical information systems (GIS) applications, the emergence of 4D LiDAR, and easing of regulations related to use of commercial drones in different applications.



Based on technology, 4D LiDAR to be the fastest-growing technology segment between 2020 and 2025



The growth of 4D LIDAR is attributed to the widespread adoption of 4D LiDAR in applications such as ADAS, driverless cars, and robotics. Autonomous vehicles require detailed understanding regarding the physical world around them, which can be achieved using 4D LiDAR. The adoption of 4D LiDAR would help in gaining a high level of automation in self-driving cars, robots, and other autonomous systems.



Based on installation type, ground-based LiDAR to be the fastest-growing installation type between 2020 and 2025



Ground-based LiDAR scanning technology is widely used across a wide range of applications, such as mapping, engineering, environment, and meteorology. Ground-based LiDAR systems are either stationary or movable and are further segmented into static LiDAR and mobile LiDAR. Ground-based LiDAR is typically mounted on a tripod or placed on a moving platform, for example, vehicles. These systems are less costly as compared to airborne-LiDAR systems.



Based on application, ADAS & driverless cars to be the fastest-growing application between 2020 and 2025



The automotive industry is looking forward to autonomous vehicles and assisted technologies. Automotive companies are coming up with innovative technologies in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) using new and affordable sensors. Rising adoption of solid-state LiDAR in ADAS and driverless cars for assuring safety is expected to boost the market in the coming years. Moreover, automotive giants are adopting LiDAR systems for their L3 level vehicles, which is expected to have a positive impact on the sales of these vehicle types.



APAC LiDAR market to record highest growth rate during forecast period



The LiDAR market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increase in surveying and mapping operations due to increasing infrastructural development, focus on forest management, and mining activities in the region. The increasing applications of airborne and ground-based LiDAR systems and the growing number of surveying and mapping activities in the region are anticipated to drive the demand for LiDAR in APAC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Lidar Market

4.2 Lidar Market, by Type

4.3 Lidar Market, by Application and Region

4.4 Country-Wise Lidar Market Growth Rate



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of Lidar Systems in UAVs

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Lidar in Engineering and Construction Applications

5.2.1.3 Use of Lidar in Geographical Information System (GIS) Applications

5.2.1.4 Emergence of 4D Lidar

5.2.1.5 Easing of Regulations Related to the Use of Commercial Drones in Different Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Safety Threats Related to UAVs and Autonomous Cars

5.2.2.2 Easy Availability of Low-Cost and Lightweight Photogrammetry Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Investments in Lidar Startups by Automotive Giants

5.2.3.2 Opportunities for Swir-Based Design in the Long Term

5.2.3.3 Technological Shifts With the Adoption of Solid-State, Mems, Flash Lidar, and Other Lidar Technologies

5.2.3.4 Development of Better Geospatial Solutions Using Sensor Fusion

5.2.3.5 Initiatives Undertaken by the Governments of Different Countries to Encourage the Use of Lidar Drones for Large-Scale Surveys

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Cost of Lidar Services and Limited Availability of Geospatial Data

5.3 Lidar Value Chain



6 Case Studies

6.1 Game of Thrones (Vektra, D.O.O. and Teledyne Optech)

6.2 Redesigning Roads With Uav (Yellowscan and Velodyne Lidar, Inc.)

6.3 Visualizing the Site of the Chernobyl Red Forest (Routescene and Velodyne Lidar, Inc.)

6.4 Improving Transportation for People With Disabilities (Robotic Research and Velodyne Lidar, Inc.)



7 Lidar Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 2D Lidar

7.2.1 2D Lidar is Suitable for Detection and Ranging Tasks

7.3 3D Lidar

7.3.1 3D Lidar Can Be Used Widely for Real-Time 3D Data Acquisition

7.4 4D Lidar

7.4.1 4D Lidar Expected to Be Widely Adopted in Automobile Applications



8 Lidar Market, by Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Laser Scanners

8.2.1 Laser Scanners Are Used to Scan Environment and Detect Lidar Data

8.3 Navigation and Positioning Systems

8.3.1 GPS

8.3.1.1 Using Lidar in Conjunction With Gps Helps Increase the Accuracy of Measurement Devices

8.3.2 Imu

8.3.2.1 Use of Imu Helps Get the Pitch, Roll, and Yaw Measurements

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Camera

8.4.1.1 Lidar Combined With the Camera Provides More Accuracy and Colorful Images

8.4.2 High-Precision Clock

8.4.2.1 High-Precision Clock Records the Time Laser Pulse to Return to the Scanner

8.4.3 Other Accessories



9 Lidar Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Mechanical

9.2.1 Large Size of Mechanical Lidar Attributed to the Use in Mapping and Engineering Applications

9.3 Solid-State

9.3.1 Solid-State Lidar Expected to Gain Traction Due to Compact Size, Low Cost, and Significant Adoption in Automotive Applications



10 Lidar Market, by Installation Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Airborne Lidar

10.2.1 Topographic

10.2.1.1 Ability of Topographic Lidar to Perform Well in Environmental Applications Driving its Market

10.2.2 Bathymetric Lidar

10.2.2.1 Bathymetric Lidar is Used in the Mapping of Water Bodies

10.3 Ground-Based Lidar

10.3.1 Mobile Lidar

10.3.1.1 Mobile Lidar Has Gained Traction in the Market Due to the Adoption in Automotive and Transportation Application

10.3.2 Static Lidar

10.3.2.1 Static Lidar Has Gained Importance Due to its Adoption in a Variety of Indoor Applications

10.4 Impact of COVID-19 On Lidar With Different Installation Types

10.4.1 Most Impacted Installation Type

10.4.1.1 Airborne Lidar

10.4.2 Least Impacted Installation Type

10.4.2.1 Ground-Based Lidar



11 Lidar Market, by Range

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Short

11.2.1 Wide Adoption in Automotive and Robotics Applications to Provide Opportunities for Short-Range Lidar

11.3 Medium

11.3.1 Medium-Range Lidar Expected to Witness Significant Growth Due to the Use in Engineering and Environment Applications

11.4 Long

11.4.1 Increasing Use of Long-Range Lidar in Surveying and Mapping Applications to Drive this Segment



12 Lidar Market, by Service

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Lidar Data Processing

12.1.2 Data Acquisition

12.1.3 Point Cloud Classification

12.1.4 3D Visualization

12.2 Aerial Surveying

12.2.1 Aerial Surveying is Widely Used to Collect Geomatics Information

12.3 Asset Management

12.3.1 Asset Management is Widely Used in the Utility Industry

12.4 Gis Services

12.4.1 Gis Services Segment to Grow at the Highest Rate

12.5 Ground-Based Surveying

12.5.1 Ground-Based Monitoring Can Provide Accurate Data at a Faster Pace

12.6 Other Services



13 Lidar Market, by Application

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Corridor Mapping

13.3 Engineering

13.4 Environment

13.5 ADAS & Driverless Cars

13.6 Exploration

13.7 Urban Planning

13.8 Cartography

13.9 Meteorology

13.10 Other Applications

13.11 Impact of COVID-19 On Various Applications of Lidar



14 Lidar Market, by Region

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.3 Europe

14.4 Asia Pacific

14.5 Rest of the World



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

15.2.1 Product Launches and Developments

15.2.2 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Alliances

15.2.3 Expansions

15.2.4 Acquisitions

15.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.3.1 Visionary Leaders

15.3.2 Innovators

15.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

15.3.4 Emerging Players



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Key Players

16.2.1 Leica Geosystems Ag

16.2.2 Trimble Inc.

16.2.3 Teledyne Optech

16.2.4 Faro Technologies, Inc.

16.2.5 Riegl Laser Measurement Systems Gmbh

16.2.6 Sick Ag

16.2.7 Quantum Spatial

16.2.8 Beijing Surestar Technology Co. Ltd.

16.2.9 Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

16.2.10 Yellowscan

16.3 Right to Win

16.4 Other Key Players

16.4.1 Geokno India Private Limited

16.4.2 Phoenix Lidar Systems

16.4.3 Leddartech Inc.

16.4.4 Quanergy Systems, Inc.

16.4.5 Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

16.4.6 Leosphere

16.4.7 Waymo Llc

16.4.8 Valeo S.A.

16.4.9 Neptec Technologies Corp.

16.4.10 Ouster, Inc.

16.4.11 ZX Lidars



17 Appendix

17.1 Discussion Guide

17.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

17.3 Available Customizations

17.4 Related Reports

17.5 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/82eqjj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

