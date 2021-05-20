2.70 Million Units growth expected in Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market|APAC to notice Maximum Growth|Technavio
May 20, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive cabin air quality sensor market is set to grow by 2.70 million units, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amphenol Corp., Hanon Systems, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corp., paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, Prodrive Technologies BV, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Sensirion AG, and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the rising awareness about the ill effects of air pollution, the AQS aids in improving indoor air quality, and the production shift to low-cost countries will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44252
Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive cabin air quality sensor market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amphenol Corp., Hanon Systems, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corp., paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, Prodrive Technologies BV, SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC, Sensirion AG, and Valeo SA.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market size
- Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market trends
- Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market industry analysis
Rising awareness about the ill effects of air pollution is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the ongoing slowdown of the economy in China may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive cabin air quality sensor market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Cabin Air Quality Sensor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive cabin air quality sensor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive cabin air quality sensor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive cabin air quality sensor market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive cabin air quality sensor market vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Cabin Lighting Market- The automotive cabin lighting market is segmented by technology (LED, halogen, and xenon) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Global Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market- The automotive cabin air filter market is segmented by end-user (aftermarket and OEM), application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amphenol Corp.
- Hanon Systems
- HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Honeywell International Inc.
- OMRON Corp.
- paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Prodrive Technologies BV
- SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
- Sensirion AG
- Valeo SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-cabin-air-quality-sensor-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article