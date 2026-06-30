2,700 Customer Calls Reveal Why Travelers Are Buying Cancel For Any Reason Insurance

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past three months, Squaremouth, the nation's largest travel insurance marketplace, has fielded more than 2,700 calls about Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) coverage, accounting for just over a quarter of all customer service interactions.

This high volume comes as no surprise. Squaremouth's Q1 2026 Travel Insurance Trends Report showed CFAR searches surging 29% year-over-year. Squaremouth breaks down what's driving the rise in interest and how to determine if CFAR is right for your trip.

Why Travelers Are Seeking CFAR

Squaremouth analyzed all CFAR interactions where customers identified specific concerns and observed five recurring reasons, in order of frequency:

Geopolitical instability and turmoil: 33% of CFAR callers want the flexibility to cancel if they no longer feel safe traveling amid a year of global tensions, including military events and active conflicts in Iran, Israel, and the broader Middle East. General unpredictability of the future: 27% of these customers are worried about "life happening". These travelers couldn't name a specific concern but weren't willing to risk the cost of an expensive, far-out trip. Work-related uncertainty: 21% are concerned that work requirements will affect their trip, such as job changes or PTO, and want flexibility beyond what Cancel For Work Reasons may provide. Concerns about elderly or ill family members: 11% have aging parents or family members with pre-existing conditions and are unsure whether standard Trip Cancellation covers their situation. Overall distrust based on prior claim denials: 8% have experienced a previous denial of what they considered a legitimate claim and are now buying CFAR specifically to avoid another one in the future.

Is CFAR Right for Your Trip?

Cancel For Any Reason extends cancellation coverage beyond the reasons specified in a standard policy, reimbursing up to 75% of prepaid, non-refundable costs. However, CFAR comes at a cost that is typically 40% higher than standard plans.

To determine if CFAR is worth the investment, Squaremouth recommends asking three questions before purchasing:

Has your destination or a country you're traveling through experienced turmoil over the last 6-12 months? Are you dealing with a known event or plan exclusion, such as a named storm or active travel advisory? Are you uncomfortable with the current travel climate and looking for more flexibility with your travel plans?

If the answer to any of these is yes, CFAR likely makes sense for an additional layer of protection. For travelers who answered no across the board and are weighing CFAR for medical or work-related concerns, a standard plan likely provides the coverage they need; though, they should still speak with a licensed travel insurance expert about their specific situation.

"Cancel For Any Reason isn't for every trip, but it's the one benefit that puts the cancellation decision entirely in the traveler's hands," says Chrissy Valdez, Senior Director of Operations at Squaremouth.

To compare plans with Cancel For Any Reason, visit squaremouth.com.

About Squaremouth

For over 20 years, Squaremouth has helped more than 4.6 million travelers quote, compare, and purchase travel insurance online. Renowned for its award-winning customer service, commitment to transparency, and unbiased approach, Squaremouth has been a leader in travel insurance comparison since 2003. As America's largest travel insurance marketplace, Squaremouth.com features more providers and plans than any other platform.

Contact

Steven Benna

Senior Manager, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Squaremouth