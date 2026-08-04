The Great Migration Kicks Off Peak Safari Season: New Data Reveals Top Destinations, Trip Costs, and Risks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new data from Squaremouth, America's largest travel insurance marketplace, safaris represent one of the most expensive trips travelers can take in 2026, with the average safari costing roughly $25,000 per trip.

From late July to early September, hundreds of thousands of zebras, gazelles, and wildebeest make the Mara River Crossing as part of The Great Migration, which marks peak safari season in East Africa.

Taking place between the Serengeti in Tanzania and the Masai Mara in Kenya, this annual event is expected to draw thousands of tourists from around the globe, but Tanzania and Kenya are just two of the destinations driving safari travel trends this year.

Squaremouth's internal sales data shows where safari travelers are headed in 2026, what they're spending, and the risk levels involved with these destinations.

The Most Popular Safari Destinations, by Squaremouth Bookings

Safari Country Share of Travelers Average Safari Trip Cost State Department Advisory Level South Africa 36.5 % $25,198 Level 2 - Exercise increased caution Tanzania 21.4 % $24,517 Level 3 - Reconsider travel Kenya 20.9 % $24,156 Level 2, with areas at Level 3 and Level 4 Botswana 6.8 % $24,923 Level 2 - Exercise increased caution Uganda 3.4 % $18,479 Level 4 - Do not travel Rwanda 3.1 % $37,005 Level 2, with Level 4 zones near the DRC border Namibia 2.8 % $24,947 Level 2 - Exercise increased caution Zimbabwe 2.7 % $24,590 Level 2 - Exercise increased caution Zambia 2.3 % $26,967 Level 1 - Exercise normal precautions

With some safari destinations topping $37,000 per trip and State Department advisory levels high enough to recommend "increased caution", "reconsider travel", or outright advising Americans not to go, safari travelers have a lot at stake.

In light of this data, here is what safari travelers need to know about travel protection before they head out.

Essential Travel Insurance Considerations for Safari Travelers

Buy Trip Protection Early

At roughly $25,000 per trip, safari travelers face significant financial losses if they need to cancel unexpectedly. The best travel insurance protections, like Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR), Interruption For Any Reason (IFAR), and pre-existing condition coverage, are only available within 14-21 days of making your initial trip deposit.

Ask Specifically About CFAR & IFAR Upgrades

Standard trip coverage can't reimburse travelers for many of the scenarios they face when visiting safari regions, such as cancelling for fear of Ebola, civil unrest, and more. Opting for CFAR and IFAR can provide travelers with reimbursement protection for scenarios not covered by standard travel insurance.

Prioritize High Medical Evacuation Coverage

Most safaris take place in remote areas where access to urgent medical care may be limited, so we recommend travelers opt for policies with at least $250,000 of Medical Evacuation coverage to ensure they can receive adequate care in an emergency.

"Our data shows that less than a quarter of safari travelers buy CFAR or IFAR coverage, and at roughly $25,000 a trip, this can leave a lot of money at stake if something goes wrong. Having the proper travel insurance coverage can reduce your risks so you aren't left riding on the hope that everything will go as planned," shares Chrissy Valdez, Senior Director of Operations at Squaremouth.

To compare policies for your safari or migration trip, visit squaremouth.com.

About Squaremouth

For over 20 years, Squaremouth has helped more than 4.6 million travelers quote, compare, and purchase travel insurance online. Renowned for its award-winning customer service, commitment to transparency, and unbiased approach, Squaremouth has been a leader in travel insurance comparison since 2003. As America's largest travel insurance marketplace, Squaremouth.com features more providers and plans than any other platform.

Contact

Steven Benna

Senior Manager, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Squaremouth