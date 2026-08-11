An Expected Quiet Hurricane Season Makes the Caribbean a Top Destination This Fall

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Super El Niño expected to suppress hurricane activity in the Atlantic this fall, travelers have a rare opportunity to visit the Caribbean during one of the quietest hurricane seasons in over a decade. New data from Squaremouth, the nation's largest travel insurance marketplace, shows travelers are already taking advantage.

According to Squaremouth's sales data, Caribbean travel this hurricane season is up 21% over last year.

Squaremouth expects that trend to continue through the fall, as Caribbean flights and resorts drop their rates during peak hurricane season due to rising storm risks. This year, however, those storm risks are significantly reduced. The latest forecast is predicting just 9 tropical storms and 4 hurricanes, with just 1 expected to reach major hurricane status.

For travelers looking to take advantage, timing is key. Squaremouth shares its most important tips for traveling to the Caribbean during hurricane season.

Lock In Coverage When You Lock In a Deal

Even with a below-average forecast, there will still be storms. And it only takes one to ruin a trip. That's why Squaremouth urges travelers to buy coverage right after booking a travel deal, when every coverage option is still on the table.

Buy before a storm is named. Once a storm is named, coverage becomes entirely dependent on when a travel insurance policy was purchased. Only travelers who bought beforehand still have access to standard Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption coverage for that storm. These travelers can be fully reimbursed for their missed prepaid trip expenses.

"The value in the Caribbean right now is real, but so is the fact that hurricane season is still active," shares Chrissy Valdez, Senior Director of Operations at Squaremouth. "Travelers who book a trip should lock in their coverage at the same time, so they have a longer coverage window before a storm is named."

For travelers who wait until after a storm is named, Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) may be available and can still reimburse a portion of trip costs. CFAR provides maximum flexibility to cancel, even if a storm is already named, but is only available within 14 to 21 days of the initial trip deposit and will only reimburse 50% to 75% of non-refundable expenses.

Read more about how coverage applies during hurricane season at squaremouth.com/travel-advice/hurricane-travel-insurance.

Or to compare policies for your Caribbean trip, visit squaremouth.com.

About Squaremouth

For over 20 years, Squaremouth has helped more than 4.6 million travelers quote, compare, and purchase travel insurance online. Renowned for its award-winning customer service, commitment to transparency, and unbiased approach, Squaremouth has been a leader in travel insurance comparison since 2003. As America's largest travel insurance marketplace, Squaremouth.com features more providers and plans than any other platform.

Contact

Steven Benna

Senior Manager, Marketing

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SOURCE Squaremouth