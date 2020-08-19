$2.79 Billion Worldwide Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Industry to 2026 - by Vehicle Type, Type, Sales Channel, Application & Geography

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump market is expected to reach $2.79 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019 to 2026. The component that gets the drive from the camshaft that is inside the engine is known as an automatic electric vacuum pump. The installation of this component helps to improve the performance of the vehicle. The main purpose of the automatic electric vacuum pump is to exhaust the air out from the brake booster tank.



Factors such as increased automobile production and technological advancements are driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of performance in the oily environment is restraining the growth of the market.



Based on the vehicle type, the passenger car segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the existence of strict rules concerning fuel efficiency.



The key vendors mentioned are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Johnson Electric, Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA, Rheinmetall AG, Valeo SA, Youngshin Precision Co Ltd, GZ Motorsports, Ningbo Tuopu Group Co Ltd, Mikuni Corp, LPR Global, and WABCO.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market, By Vehicle Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Commercial Vehicle

5.3 Passenger Car



6 Global Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Leaf Type

6.3 Swing Piston Type

6.4 Diaphragm Type



7 Global Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market, By Sales Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aftermarket

7.3 OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)



8 Global Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diesel Vehicles

8.3 Sports Cars

8.4 Hybrid Cars

8.5 Electric Vehicle



9 Global Automotive Electric Vacuum Pump Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Strategic Benchmarking



11 Vendors Landscape

11.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.2 Continental AG

11.3 Johnson Electric

11.4 Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

11.5 Rheinmetall AG

11.6 Valeo SA

11.7 Youngshin Precision Co Ltd

11.8 GZ Motorsports

11.9 Ningbo Tuopu Group Co Ltd

11.10 Mikuni Corp

11.11 LPR Global

11.12 WABCO



