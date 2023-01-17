$2.8 Billion Worldwide Recruitment Software Industry to 2027 - Featuring Accenture, ADP, Ceridian HCM and Cognizant Technology Solutions Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recruitment Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global recruitment software market size reached US$ 2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.77% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The recruitment software is used by talent acquisition and hiring managers to optimize the recruitment process and candidate flow. It is primarily used by the organizations to maintain a database of candidates, publish vacancies, process applications, schedule interviews and collect candidate feedback.

This software is an amalgamation of applicant tracking systems (ATS), candidate relationship management (CRM) systems and interviewing software. It can also perform pre-hire assessment and background checks, followed by onboard training and orientation of the new employees, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the hiring managers and the organization.



The increasing penetration rate of cloud-based platforms, along with the adoption of mobile-based recruitment systems, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Organizations are rapidly adopting automated resume screening methods that use artificial intelligence (AI) to assess the level of skills and experience of the candidate. The software also utilizes optical trackers and machine learning (ML) systems to identify market trends and patterns through transactional activities and analytical inputs.

Furthermore, organizations are increasingly emphasizing on enhancing the candidate experience, along with improving their organizational efficiency, which is contributing to the widespread adoption of these systems across the globe. Other factors, including the emergence of social recruiting trends, a growing need to replace traditional hiring methods to minimize paperwork, wastage of resources and costs, coupled with the increasing number of start-up companies, especially in the developing economies, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Accenture Plc, ADP LLC, Ceridian HCM Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions, Cornerstone OnDemand, iCIMS, Kenexa Corporation (IBM), Oracle, PeopleAdmin, SAP, SumTotal Systems Inc., Zoho Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global recruitment software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global recruitment software market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the enterprise size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global recruitment software market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Recruitment Software Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

6.1 On-premises

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 SaaS Based

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Software

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Major Types

7.1.2.1 Contact Management

7.1.2.2 Resume Management

7.1.2.3 Mobile Recruitment

7.1.2.4 Reporting and Analytics

7.1.2.5 Workflow Management

7.1.2.6 Others

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Services

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 Professional

7.2.2.2 Managed

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Enterprise Size

8.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Vertical

9.1 Manufacturing

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Healthcare

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Hospitality

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 BFSI

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Education

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Accenture Plc

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 ADP LLC

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Ceridian HCM Inc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Cornerstone OnDemand

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 iCIMS

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Kenexa Corporation (IBM)

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Oracle

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 PeopleAdmin

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 SAP

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 SumTotal Systems Inc.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 Zoho Corporation

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tyhybi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets