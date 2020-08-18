$2.8+ Billion Worldwide Stepper Motor Industry to 2027 - Surging Demand for Miniature Stepper Motors Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Stepper Motor Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The stepper motor market was valued at US$ 1,992.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,803.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.85% from 2020 to 2027.



Motors form an essential component of medical equipment. Presently, stepper motors are one of the most common motor types used in medical analyzers. Further, there is an increasing demand for stepper motors in X-ray machines, ultrasound scanners, IV pumps, as well as blood analyzers. Recent technological developments in the healthcare industry, e. g., oxygen concentrators, use stepper motors in fans for cooling. The compact size and low noise of stepper motors make it an ideal choice for medical applications.



Additionally, hybrid stepper motors are an appropriate choice for applications that require low-cost along with a fine resolution of shaft movements, such as in peristaltic pumps and medical syringe. The rising demand for medical devices worldwide owing to the increasing number of patients and governments efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure is, in turn, propelling the growth of the stepper motors market.



Based on type, the stepper motor market is categorized into integrated lead screw stepper motor, rotary stepper motor, and fully enclosed stepper drives. In 2019, the rotary stepper motor segment dominated the stepper motor market. Rotary stepper motors are brushless and synchronous electric motors, which split a full rotation of the motor into several numbers of steps. They are considered to act as synchronous AC motors comprising several poles, which are mounted on both rotor and stator. These motors are used in a wide range of systems in industrial setup, including multi-axis machines, CNC machines, rotation stages, high-speed pick-and-place equipment, constantly driving linear actuators, linear stages, lead screws or ball screws, and mirror mounts. While selecting a rotary stepper motor, one should consider parameters such as required speed range, desired rotary or linear step resolution and step accuracy, maximum loading in each direction, and type of load (frictional, inertial, mechanical spring, or shock load). These motors can be customized or engineered as per the requirement of applications.



The stepper motor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC held the largest share of the global stepper motor market, followed by North America and Europe, in 2019. The largest share of this region in the stepper motor market is mainly attributed to countries such as India, China, and South Korea have robust automotive sectors. These countries are also among the leading vehicle manufacturing countries in the world. Further, the region is becoming prime manufacturing hub for medical devices, with China and India being the leaders. Developing economies, such as Vietnam, are also witnessing growth in the manufacturing of medical devices. China and Japan have prominent aerospace manufacturing industries.



ABB Ltd., Applied Motion Products Inc., Delta Electronics Inc. Faulhaber Group, National Instruments Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Nippon Pulse Motor Co. Ltd., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Sanyo Denki Co. Ltd., and Schneider Electric SE are among the major players in the global stepper motor market.



Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Stepper Motor Market



COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, has rapidly spread across the globe. It has badly affected China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths as of March 2020. The continuous growth of infected individuals has led the government to impose lockdown across the nation's borders. The majority of the manufacturing plants are shut down, municipalities are functioning slowly as compared to the past, and the automotive and semiconductor industries are at a halt, which is negatively impacting the stepper motor market. In terms of patient count and death toll, Canada and Mexico are still at a nascent stage in comparison with the US. However, the manufacturing plants, the semiconductor industry, and several other businesses are functioning slowly, which is negatively impacting on the stepper motor market.



Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the stepper motor market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to components, aircraft type, and end-users.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Stepper motor Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 MEA- PEST Analysis

4.2.5 SAM- PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Stepper motor Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Adoption of Robotics and Automation in Diverse Industries

5.1.2 Rising Applications of Stepper Motors in Medical Field

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Growing Implementation of Servo Motors in Motion Control Applications

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Surging Demand for Miniature Stepper Motors

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Advancements

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Stepper motor Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Stepper motor Market Overview

6.2 Stepper motor Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Stepper Motors Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Stepper Motors Market Breakdown, by Type, 2019 and 2027

7.3 Rotary Stepper Motors

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Rotary Stepper Motors Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Fully Enclosed Stepper Motors

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Fully Enclosed Stepper Motors Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Integrated Lead Screw Stepper Motors

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Integrated Lead Screw Stepper Motors Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Stepper Motors Market Analysis - By Technology

8.1 Overview

8.2 Stepper Motors Market Breakdown, by Technology, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Permanent Magnet Stepper Motor

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Permanent Magnet Stepper Motor Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Hybrid Stepper Motor

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Hybrid Stepper Motor Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Variable Reluctance Stepper Motor

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Variable Reluctance Stepper Motors Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Stepper Motors Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Stepper Motors Market Breakdown, by End-User, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Semiconductors

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Semiconductor Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Packaging and Labelling

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Packaging and Labelling Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Medical Equipment

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Medical Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.6 Industrial Machineries

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Industrial Machineries Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Stepper Motor Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Stepper Motor Market

10.3 Europe: Stepper Motor Market

10.4 APAC: Stepper Motor Market

10.5 MEA: Stepper Motor Market

10.6 SAM: Stepper Motor Market



11. Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak

11.1 IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON GLOBAL STEPPER MOTOR MARKET

11.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.4 RoW: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Market Initiative

12.2 Merger and Acquisition

12.3 New Development



13. Introduction

13.1 ABB Ltd.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Applied Motion Products, Inc.

13.3 Delta Electronics

13.4 FAULHABER Group

13.5 National Instruments Corporation

13.6 Nidec Corporation

13.7 Nippon Pulse Motor Co. Ltd.

13.8 Oriental Motor USA Corp.

13.9 SANYO DENKI CO., LTD

13.10 Schneider Electric SE



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1lb85f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

