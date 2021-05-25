2.92 million Units Growth Expected in Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market|APAC to Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

Passenger cars are the leading segment in the market.

Passenger cars are the leading segment in the market. What are the major trends in the market?

Factors such as the next generation of OBD in automotive fuel injection systems, the development of turbulent jet injection (TJI) systems, and the developments in the field of automotive fuel injection systems are the major trends in the market.

Factors such as the next generation of OBD in automotive fuel injection systems, the development of turbulent jet injection (TJI) systems, and the developments in the field of automotive fuel injection systems are the major trends in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 2%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 2%. Who are the top players in the market?

BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Keihin Corp., MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Stanadyne LLC are the top players in the market.

BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Keihin Corp., MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Stanadyne LLC are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. However, the high cost of automotive GDI systems will impede the market growth.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. However, the high cost of automotive GDI systems will impede the market growth. How big is the APAC market?

54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Keihin Corp., MAHLE GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Stanadyne LLC are some of the major market participants. Although factors such as the adoption of new or improved emission standards, the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, and the growth in sales of electronic fuel injected vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of automotive GDI systems is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43683

Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market Size

Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market Trends

Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the next generation of OBD in automotive fuel injection systems as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Level Sensor Market- The automotive level sensor market is segmented by product (fuel level sensor, engine oil level sensor, coolant level sensor, brake fluid level sensor, and power steering fluid level sensor) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Automotive Mass Air Flow (MAF) Sensors Market- The automotive mass airflow (MAF) sensors market is segmented by end-user (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

Hitachi Ltd.

Keihin Corp.

MAHLE GmbH

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanadyne LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US $

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/automotive-gasoline-direct-injection-gdi-systemsmarket

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-gasoline-direct-injection-gdi-systems-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

