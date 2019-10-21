$2.96 Bn Valve Positioners Market - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valve Positioners - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Valve Positioners market accounted for $1.59 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.96 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing importance of monitoring and control in process industries for efficient output, growing demand for fuels, energy & power. However, lack of standardized norms and governing policies is restricting the market growth.



A valve positioner is one of the major accessories in the control valve assembly. It supports the actuator in the control valve assembly to position the valve stem correctly as per the input signal provided to it so that the control valve accurately controls the parameter it wants to. In other words, the valve positioner makes the working of the control valve more precise and accurate.



Amongst actuation, the single action of the control valve can be described as the action in which positioners deliver and exhaust air from single side of the single-acting actuator. This actuator uses spring force for on and off operation of the actuator. Hence these positioners have simple working operations which make them the more preferably installed type as compared to double-acting positioners.



By Geography, APAC is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The region consists of fast-growing economies such as China and India that have fuelled the robust manufacturing industries in respective countries. Owing to the increase in the urban population in the region, there is a high demand for new and improved wastewater treatment systems.



Some of the key players in global Valve Positioners market are Schneider Electric, ABB, Baker Hughes, Siemens, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Metso, SMC, SAMSON Controls, Rotork, Azbil, Circor International, Bray International, Festo and VRG Controls.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Valve Positioners Market, By Actuation

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Double-Acting Positioner

5.3 Single-Acting Positioner

5.4 Other Actuations



6 Global Valve Positioners Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Digital Positioner

6.3 Pneumatic Positioner

6.4 Electro-Pneumatic Positioner

6.5 Electronic



7 Global Valve Positioners Market, By Sales Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Distribution Channel

7.3 Direct Channel



8 Global Valve Positioners Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceuticals

8.3 Metals & Mining

8.4 Water & Wastewater

8.5 Oil & Gas

8.6 Food & Beverages

8.7 Energy & Power

8.8 Chemicals

8.9 Pulp & Paper

8.10 Marine

8.11 Aerospace and Defense

8.12 Automobile

8.13 Other End Users



9 Global Valve Positioners Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Schneider Electric

11.2 ABB

11.3 Baker Hughes

11.4 Siemens

11.5 Emerson Electric

11.6 General Electric

11.7 Metso

11.8 SMC

11.9 SAMSON Controls

11.10 Rotork

11.11 Azbil

11.12 Circor International

11.13 Bray International

11.14 Festo

11.15 VRG Controls



