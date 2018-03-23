$2 Bn Managed Application Services Market by Service, Application Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

The managed application services market size is estimated to be USD 2.02 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 5.54 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.4% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the market include the increasing demand for end-to-end application hosting services and the rising sophistication level of application infrastructure.

The scope of the report covers the managed application services market analysis by service, application type, vertical, organization size, and region. The operational services segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, as it is important for organizations to run their business applications smoothly. The operational services are responsible for the overall performance and operations of all critical business applications. Additionally, small downtime in organization's applications can lead to huge losses. Hence, organizations across the globe are investing heavily on operational services.

The mobile application type is expected to grow at a higher rate, due to its increasing adoption and deployment of applications in the mobile environment. Organizations are well versed with the business benefits that are generated by mobile applications. Furthermore, the availability of cloud-based, enterprise-grade mobile applications is said to be gaining traction among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), due to their cost-effectiveness and lesser maintenance charges. Hence, in the coming years, the demand for mobile application services is expected to increase.

The large enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period, owing to the increasing focus on reducing Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operating Expenditure (OPEX). Large enterprises have very complex application infrastructure that performs day-to-day vital tasks. Managed application services enable large enterprises to offload the application maintenance and development tasks to managed application service providers and focus on their core business processes.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is estimated to have the largest market share in 2017 due to the adoption of omnichannel business models. Moreover, the emergence of eWallets, unified payment interfaces, and payment gateways are expanding the business applications coverage of the BFSI vertical.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global Managed Application Services Market

4.2 Market By Application Type, 2017 vs 2022

4.3 Market By Service, 2017 vs 2022

4.4 Market By Organization Size, 2017 vs 2022

4.5 Market By Vertical, 2015-2022

4.6 Market Share Across Various Regions

4.7 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for End-To-End Application Hosting Services is Triggering the Strategy of Service Differentiation

5.2.1.2 Increasing Degree of Business Risks Posed By Application Vulnerabilities

5.2.1.3 The Need to Focus More on Core Competencies

5.2.1.4 Cloud Deployment Going Mainstream

5.2.1.5 The Need to Minimize Security Risks Associated With Business Operations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Trust in Third-Party Applications and Fear of Losing Control Over Application Data

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Mobile Devices and the Evolution of IoT

5.2.3.2 Rapid Adoption of Integrated Cloud Application Solutions Among the SMES

5.2.3.3 The Rapid Digitalization Trend in the Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Less Awareness About Applications and Low Network Bandwidth in Certain Regions

5.2.4.2 Huge Deployment Costs and the Need to Quickly Deploy Applications to End-Users

5.2.4.3 Lack of New Age IT Infrastructure

5.3 Use Cases



6 Managed Application Services Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Operational Services

6.2.1 Database Management

6.2.2 Application Performance Management

6.3 Application Service Desk

6.3.1 Application Packaging

6.3.2 Image and Patch Management

6.3.3 Application Release Management

6.4 Application Hosting

6.5 Application Security and Disaster Recovery

6.6 Application Infrastructure

6.6.1 Web Server

6.6.2 Middleware



7 Market By Application Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Web-Based Applications

7.3 Mobile Applications



8 Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Managed Application Services Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3 Telecom and IT

9.4 Government

9.5 Retail and Ecommerce

9.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.7 Manufacturing

9.8 Energy and Utilities

9.9 Others



10 Managed Application Services Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 New Product/Service Launches

11.3.2 Business Expansions

11.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.3.4 Agreements and Partnerships



12 Company Profiles



BMC Software

Centurylink

Fujitsu

HCL

IBM

SMS Management and Technology

Unisys

Virtustream

Wipro

Yash Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/72xgzz/2_bn_managed?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2-bn-managed-application-services-market-by-service-application-type-organization-size-vertical-and-region---global-forecast-to-2022-300618657.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

