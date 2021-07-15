2 Chainz and GAS Cannabis Teams Up With Black-Owned Cannabis Direct to Consumer Technology Platform, CampNova

"I know quality GAS by the look, the feel, the smoke," 2 Chainz said in regards to the GAS Cannabis. Tweet this

"I know quality GAS by the look, the feel, the smoke," 2 Chainz said in regards to the GAS Cannabis. "and now because of our partnership with CampNova, you will too."

"CampNova combines all the online shopping experience and technology of Amazon for shopping, UberEATS for fast delivery and FashionNova for influencer lifestyle, all in one centralized location," said Emery Morrison, co-founder and chief marketing officer of CampNova .

"CampNova is the future in technology, in staff, in management and in execution," said Joshua Shelton, cofounder of Green Street. "GAS Cannabis and Green Street are honored to be working with a team that will fuel the future of how people purchase and receive our products."

Since its 2018 inception, Gas Cannabis by 2 Chainz features a line of strains that come in at three price points tagged to gas octanes — 87, 89 and 93. 2Chainz also continues to stand by the notion that his products, "Won't break the bank," either.

"Adding Gas Cannabis to our menu is a reflection on our access to high-level individuals," Morrison added . "and the ability to create solid partnerships that cut out the middleman and focus on customer experience. We are able to do that through our partnership with 2 Chainz and other people in the industry, as well."

In the last year, amid the pandemic, 2 Chainz headlined the virtual, Small Business Live, a benefit Livestream to help small businesses in the wake of COVID-19, with a focus on those owned by women and people of color. The 100 Joints rapper, also teamed up with YouTube to launch the "Money Maker Fund," as part of the streaming platform's #YouTubeBlackVoices Fund initiative. The five-episode series supported HBCUs, Historically Black Colleges and Universities' entrepreneurial students, where he awarded $55,000 to the best idea.

"Working with 2 Chainz' GAS brand is very exciting," said Marvin Wilcher, co-founder and CEO of CampNova . "And we believe that it has enormous potential."

CampNova's role with Gas Cannabis will primarily become the exclusive delivery and sourcing partner for Gas Cannabis and led by co-founders, Morrison and Wilcher . CampNova will also exclusively operate the partnership through sourcing and delivery partnerships, they will announce next week, in California, where weed is legal for both recreational and medicinal use in the majority of counties.

About CampNova: CampNova is an e-commerce, technology marketing platform developed by experienced cannabis entrepreneurs . A premier cannabis and CBD destination, CampNova is a direct-to-consumers platform featuring delivery partners throughout the state of California. CampNova features brands, bonus limited edition exclusive releases from celebrities featuring pro-athletes, actors, and influencers. Its headquarters are in Los Angeles and Oakland, Calif.

About 2Chainz: 2 Chainz is a Grammy Award-winning American hip-hop artist, record producer, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, businessman, investor, philanthropist, and activist with 12 hit singles with a total of 23 Platinum records. The certified platinum artist 2 Chainz adds Gas Cannabis Co. to his expanding empire, which includes companies like the apparel brand CEO Millionaires, his Atlanta restaurant Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, and his hit Viceland TV series "Most Expensivest."

