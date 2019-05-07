2 CMG Financial Loan Officers Ranked Among Nation's Top Women Originators

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CMG Financial, a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, California, congratulates Carey Ann Cyr and Jill Lyons for ranking on Scotsman Guide's inaugural list of the Top 200 Women Originators nationwide. Carey Ann Cyr, area sales manager, Franklin, Tennessee placed fifth overall with a $147.4 million production volume. Jill Lyons, sales manager, San Ramon, California placed 113th overall with a $60,915,147 production volume.

Carey Ann Cyr and Jill Lyons of CMG Financial

In 2018, the National Association of Realtors reported 63% of their agents were women. However, on the mortgage side of the real estate transaction, women are still underrepresented. The STRATMOR Group reported only 39% of mortgage originators were women in 2017. To highlight women originators and their substantial contributions to the industry, Scotsman Guide compiled its first list of the Top Women Originators based on data from the thousands of submissions to the annual Top Originators Rankings published last month.

Carey Ann Cyr and Jill Lyons are both members of CMG Financial's prestigious President's Club and elite Chairman's Club because of their outstanding production volume and commitment to customer service. They are consistently recognized by trade publications as top producers. Cyr also placed in four Scotsman Guide categories, including #39 Top Dollar Volume, #16 Most Closed Loans, #26 Top Purchase Volume and #3 Top FHA Volume. Lyons also placed in two other Scotsman Guide Top Originator categories, including #467 Top Dollar Volume and #3 Top HELOC volume.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage-banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels, including Retail Lending, Wholesale Lending and Correspondent Lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA and FHLMC. Throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets, CMG Financial is widely known for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation and operational efficiency.

About Scotsman Guide

Scotsman Guide Media Inc. publishes a residential edition and a commercial edition of Scotsman Guide, in addition to Scotsman Guide News, Loan Post, Scotsman Guide Community and other platforms at ScotsmanGuide.com. Scotsman Guide, the leading resource for mortgage originators, releases an annual Top Originators ranking, in which top originators are ranked among entries from nearly 3,000 mortgage professionals across the country. To be eligible for initial consideration in Scotsman Guide's Top Originators rankings, originators must have had at least $40 million in loan volume or 100 closed home loans during the previous calendar year. After receiving submissions, Scotsman Guide required written verification of top entrants' volume data from a certified public accountant, the chief financial officer at the originator's company or a similar source. The list, which ranks the nation's top mortgage producers, recently appeared in Scotsman Guide's April 2018 residential edition; the rankings are available online at ScotsmanGuide.com/Top2018.

