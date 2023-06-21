2-Day Auction Event: Metalworking and Test Equipment from Virgin Orbit, LLC & Virgin Orbit Holdings

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Asset Solutions, Perfection Global, and Liquidity Services, are pleased to announce a 2-day auction event for the sale of late-model metalworking, test and measurement, and IT equipment formerly owned by Virgin Orbit, LLC & Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a satellite launch service provider. Following a mission failure in January, Virgin Orbit ceased its operations and ultimately filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April. Subsequently, the company's assets were sold through the bankruptcy process and among the bidders, including several end-to-end aerospace companies, Integra Asset Solutions, Perfection Global, and Liquidity Services were awarded the machinery and equipment at the Virgin Orbit payload processing facility in Long Beach, California.

Integra Asset Solutions, Perfection Global, and Liquidity Services will be selling all the assets at this location during a 2-day auction event, scheduled for June 27 and 28 at 9:00am Pacific Time. These sales will offer an impressive selection of machinery and equipment used in the manufacturing of rocket delivery systems and components. The sales will include over 900 items and will feature an ISO 8 cleanroom, CNC machine tools, tube and metal fabricating, welding equipment, test and inspection, assembly, material handling, facility support and more. Day 1 and Day 2 catalogs of all available assets are available online.

"We are excited to have secured this immaculate mix of assets and look forward to the upcoming 2-day auction event. This sale represents a unique opportunity for industry professionals, startups, and established companies in the aerospace and metalworking industries to enhance their operations and expand their capabilities," said John Magnuson, President and Managing Director, Integra Asset Solutions. "Aerospace companies will be interested in the ISO 8 cleanroom, the rocket sled and assembly machines, as well as the test equipment. Further, any manufacturing company would be thrilled to buy the general-purpose metalworking and welding equipment, much of which is in "like new" condition and will undoubtedly contribute to the growth and innovation of the winning bidders."

Interested parties, whether local or international, are invited to participate in the auction. The first day of the sale will be a live, virtual auction with an auctioneer and day 2 will be a timed auction, with online bidding available through a dedicated platform. This accessible online option ensures that prospective buyers from across the globe can conveniently participate in the auction. For more information or to register visit Integra Asset Solutions.

Integra Asset Solutions, LLC specializes in comprehensive liquidation services of commercial and industrial assets. If you are looking to sell your equipment, Integra offers several disposition options, including machinery auctions, facility turnkey opportunities, and privately negotiated sales. Buyers can find a wide variety of machinery and equipment from complete plant offerings to single machines. Integra works with small, family-owned businesses as well as multi-national corporations.

Perfection Global, LLC. is a used industrial asset specialist that has served the manufacturing market for almost 60 years. Our Perfection Industrial Sales business unit specializes in both live and online industrial machinery & equipment auctions, as well as plant liquidations and turnkey opportunities. Perfection's customized Surplus Asset Management (SAM) program offers unique and proactive approaches to maximizing return on your company's surplus, idle or soon-to-be idle industrial assets.

Liquidity Services operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

