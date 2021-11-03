2-Day Auction from a Major Manufacturer of Heat Exchangers in Tulsa, Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Asset Solutions is holding a 2-day online auction featuring metal fabrication, welding, machining, material handling, test/measurement, and plant support equipment. These assets are available due to the complete closure of a heat exchanger manufacturer. The sale will be held on November 9th and 10th. The first day of the auction will include a CNC bridge mill, CNC plasma and burning tables, seam welding systems, welding manipulators, positioners and turning rolls, (60+) Miller and Lincoln welders, plate rolls, vertical turret lathes and boring mills, radial arm drills, steel plate inventory and much more. The second day will include plant support equipment, welding, material handling, test and measurement equipment, and more.

The company was established in 1984 to serve the needs of the petro-chemical, gas processing and refining industries specializing in fabrication of carbon steel, low chrome, 300 & 400 series stainless steel, monel, cupro-nickel as well as titanium.

Interested parties can bid online during both days of the auction. The complete lot catalogs for both days can be viewed at Bidspotter.com. Public inspection of the equipment will take place on Monday, November 8, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm central time. View more information about Day 1 and Day 2 of the Auction on the Integra website.

