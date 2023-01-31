2 Day Clinical Evaluation of Medical Devices Training Course: All Aspects of Clinical Evaluation in Line with the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) (February 27, 2023 March 2, 2023)

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Evaluation of Medical Devices: The Clinical Evaluation Report Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This two-day introductory course will cover all aspects of clinical evaluation in line with the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and applicable guidance documents.

The programme will provide you with the tools and skills you will need to produce a high-quality clinical evaluation report (CER) for all your medical devices. You will understand the detail of what clinical data is needed, how to collect it, analyse it and produce a CER that is acceptable to the regulatory authorities and Notified Bodies. You will learn how the process fits into the development of a medical device and also the post-market aspects of clinical evidence.

The programme includes case studies and template documents which you will be able to utilise to produce your own clinical data evidence documentation.

Benefits of attending:

Gain a detailed overview of the clinical evaluation process

Understand the concepts involved in conducting a clinical evaluation

Learn how to utilise information gathered during a clinical evaluation

Take away skills in conducting systematic literature searches

Understand where clinical evaluation fits into the development and marketing of medical devices

Learn how to appraise data

Know how to assemble clinical evidence acceptable for review by regulatory authorities or Notified Bodies

Who Should Attend:

CROs

Medical writers

Clinical staff

Those who conduct clinical evaluations/investigations/post-market follow-up studies

Those moving from pharmaceuticals to medical devices

Personnel involved in:

Gathering clinical evidence and conducting clinical evaluations

R&D

Regulatory affairs

Key Topics Covered:

What is a Clinical Evaluation?

Explanation of the terminology used in clinical evaluations

Overview of a clinical evaluation

The importance of clinical evidence in medical device development

Why and When is it Necessary to Conduct a Clinical Evaluation?

Where does clinical evaluation sit within the medical device process?

Why is clinical evidence important?

Who are the stakeholders in the process?

Who and What is Involved in the Clinical Evaluation Process?

Overview of each step

Use of equivalent products

Workshop: Bringing It Together

An interactive exercise on what has been learnt so far

What Regulations Govern Clinical Evaluations and What Guidance Documents Should Clinical Evaluations Be Conducted To?

An in-depth review of the available regulatory and guidance documents which can be utilised during the process and how to interpret these

Documentation Necessary for Conducting a Clinical Evaluation

The clinical evaluation plan

The Literature Review Process

Selecting databases and conducting searches

How to source data and review it

How to clarify the question on which you need to find literature, including devising the most comprehensive literature search strategy and selecting keywords

The Clinical Evaluation Report (CER)

What is it and what is included?

Who should write it?

How to write it

What is State of the Art and how to Conduct a Risk Benefit Assessment of the Data?

Performance and safety analysis

State-of-the-art analysis

Risk-benefit analysis

Impact of the Medical Device Regulations (MDR)

Speakers:



Janette Benaddi

Director of Clinical & Consulting Europe

NAMSA



Janette Benaddi is a business mentor, international speaker/trainer and consultant to the medical device industry. Janette has over 25 years' experience of managing pre and post market clinical studies in both devices and pharmaceuticals. Janette has worked with several multinational organizations in various clinical, regulatory and marketing roles. She has extensive experience of conducting clinical studies with medical device products as well as regulatory expertise for CE marking of devices. Specifically she has been involved in writing and reviewing hundreds of Clinical evaluation reports for the medical device industry, she ahs also provided training to Notified bodies in this subject.



Janette qualified as a registered nurse in 1984, she has a BSc in Management studies, a Diploma in Company Direction, and a Diploma in Management studies, holds a teaching certificate and is a Chartered Scientist and Chartered Director. Janette sits on several committees in the device community and industry and has been an instrumental advocate of improving and advancing medical device research in the UK. Janette has published several articles relating to medical device regulation and clinical studies.



