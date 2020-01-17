2-Day Course - Developing High Performance HR Business Partner & Consulting Skills: London, UK - May 12-13, 2020

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Developing High Performance HR Business Partner and Consulting Skills" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This programme has been specifically designed to improve your skillset and ability to develop the influence HR has on leadership and the broader organisation. It will enable you to implement new initiatives and approaches that leverage people capability and support the business in its overall strategy. These new skills will make you an invaluable asset to the business and allow you to reach your full potential as a high performer.



Why you should attend



In the current climate, the role of the HR business partner has become essential in supporting the organisation through complex and changing business landscapes.

It is no longer enough to just deliver good transactional services, a much deeper and broader understanding of business is needed. It's also crucial to have the ability to work alongside all levels of management, with greater self-awareness and the right skill set, to positively influence the organisation at both a strategic and tactical level.

This leap demands that you have the right expertise and knowledge to add value to commercial decisions and link HR to the overall business strategy. During this process, HR needs to demonstrate that it can support the business in taking robust decisions and drive change by helping consider the options and optimal solutions.



During this highly experiential two-day programme you will:

Explore the role of the HR business partner in the context of the organisation and the challenges presented by Brexit

Practise the application of the principles of good internal consulting skills

Understand how to support and influence the organisational change agenda

Identify how the role of a business partner adds value to the organisation

Adopt a useful framework to help support line managers resolve and implement good people decisions

Identify what needs to be done differently to bring the HR business partner role to life

Map the profile of the HR business partner and identify your personal development actions



During the two days you will:

Learn from case study scenarios that highlight classic organisational challenges

Practise using new consulting tools and techniques in a low-risk environment

Develop a strategy and set of actions to enhance your role within the HR function to that of a fully immersed business partner

Enhance your skills to influence senior colleagues and fellow managers concerning the people challenges around the strategic business agenda

Increase your understanding of how HR can add value at a commercial level in today's organisation

Understand how to drive and support change within your business

Discuss the challenges faced by HR today, especially in relation to Brexit

Agenda



Module 1 - The HR business partner as a strategic partner



During this module, participants will consider their business partner brand and develop the compelling case for their contribution. Understand the difference the HR business partner role makes to commercial success.



Module 2 - Applying a consulting framework



In this module, participants will examine a proven consultancy framework. They will become familiar with the key skills and a variety of tools and techniques to support implementation of the framework. There will be an opportunity to practise using and applying these skills through case studies.



Module 3 - Driving and supporting change within your organisation



This module has been designed to focus on how the HR business partner drives and supports change within the organisation. Using practical discussion and exercises it will examine the role of HR as the catalyst and facilitator of change to illustrate how you can apply this to any change project within your organisation.



Module 4 - Practical application for the workplace: case studies and exercises



The final module is dedicated to bringing all the models, tools and techniques together in case study activities to help embed learning. Discussions and facilitated debate will provide participants with the opportunity to practise using the skills they have learnt. There will be plenty of opportunities to ask the trainer questions and receive feedback on the use and application of the tools.

