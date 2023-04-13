2 Day Digi-Tech Pharma & AI (Artificial Intelligence) Conference 2023: Explore the Novel Technologies and Developments Reforming the Pharmaceutical Industry (London, United Kingdom - May 10-11, 2023)

DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digi-Tech Pharma & AI 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 6th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI conference brings with it even more interactive sessions, expert speakers, senior professionals and decision-makers from leading pharma, biotech and healthcare industries.

This event is designed for senior-level attendees from various companies including pharmaceutical, biotechnological, biopharmaceutical, CROs, Diagnostics, solution providers and government institutions.

Meet the decision-makers, benchmark and learn from real-life use cases to drive organizational change and to understand the new cutting-edge technologies and practical solutions.

In this 6th edition, as we explore the novel technologies and developments reforming the pharmaceutical industry, we also dive deep into the implementation and advances in machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, informatics and data science which has redefined the development of new drugs, tackle diseases, improving healthcare and much more.

The enhancements in data management and data integration are providing improvements to both the speed and quality of drug discovery and many clinical trial processes.

To be in the forefront, a necessity for partnership and collaboration with a healthcare provider is a must for pharmaceutical companies, and these partnerships will also lead to massive advances in R&D using artificial intelligence in genomics and precision medicine to develop a deep understanding of the root causes of diseases.

The combination of AI, big data and IoT technologies are creating new innovations, also other eminent technologies like cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality and blockchain are being used extensively in the Pharmaceutical industry's digital transformation.

It gives us great pleasure in welcoming you to our whole new pharmaceutical technology conference 6th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI 2023.

Key Highlights



Reimagining Pharma by Integrating Science and Technology:

Digital Technology Trends in Pharma and Bio-Tech Industry

Adopting AI and Machine Learning to unlock the full potential of Pharma

How pharma can integrate into digital health environment

Collaborative Innovation: Finding the right partners to leverage new technologies in Pharma

Patient Centred Drug Discovery

Digital Discovery and Clinical Trials:

Applying AI to the design of lead compounds for new drugs

Algorithms and Models for drug discovery

AI and ML for Target Identification & Validation in Drug Discovery

Advancing Drug Discovery through quantum computing

Genomics & Drug Discovery

Virtual and Hybrid Clinical Trials

R&D Use Cases

Decoding the Value of Data Science, Big Data & Informatics:

Implementation and relevance of FAIR data principles in Pharma R&D

Harnessing Data Science for Drug Combination Discovery

AI and Big Data: A powerful combination for future growth

The use of AI to make sense of clinical data

Use of big data for precision medicine

Multi-omics & clinical data to unlock the power of complex datasets

Integration and Visualization of translational Medicine Data

Data & Healthcare Analytics

Real-World Data & Real-World Evidence:

The Growing Importance of Real-World Data

RWD for clinical research and drug development

RWE and RWD to support regulatory decision making

Real World Data Science to advance Patient Care

Managing real world data governance

Digital Health & Future Innovations:

Healthcare & Medical Technology

Adoption of IoT in Pharma

Potential of Cloud Computing in Pharma

Impact of Digital Health in Pharma

Digital Health strategy and Patient centric Clinical Trials

The convergence of Digital Therapeutics and Pharma in Digital Health

How pharma-health collaboration works on innovating drug discovery & patient experience

Blockchain and AI-based Platform

Attendees include the Chief Data Officer, VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads and Managers of

Drug Discovery

Drug Delivery Innovation

R&D IT

Big Data Solutions

AI/ Machine Learning

Cognitive Computing

Digital innovative strategic planning

Regulatory and pharmacovigilance

IT Strategy

Real-World Data

Real-World Evidence

Data Management & Analytics

Data Science

Clinical trials and data management

Translational informatics

Data storage and analysis

Enterprise Architecture

Information Systems

Contract outsourcing service providers

Digital Health

Genomics

Healthcare IT

Multi-channel Management

Agenda:

Wednesday - 10th May 2023

08:30 - Registration & Refreshments

08:50 - Chairperson's opening remarks

Innovation in Pharma

09:00 - Accelerating Digital Transformation in Pharma

09:30 - Quantum Computing for Drug Discovery - Fact or Fiction?

10:00 - Executives Discussion and Debate: How Global Pharma is using AI and Machine Learning for Success?

10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking

10:50 - External Data Acquisition: How to build a Commercial Data Strategy from scratch?

AI and ML-based Drug Discovery

11:20 - Accelerating scientific discovery: Exploring early drug discovery through Artificial intelligence

11:40 - Quantum computing use cases from drug discovery/drug development in pharma

12:10 - Maximizing Drug Discovery Success with Machine Learning

12:30 - Combining robotics and AI for data-driven drug discovery

12:50 - Networking luncheon

Genomics and Precision Medicine

13:30 - Combining data for precision health

14:00 - Enabling precision medicine with integrated genomic and clinical data

14:30 - Genomics England Multimodal cancer research platform

15:00 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee

Data Science, Big Data & Informatics

15:20 - Implementation and relevance of FAIR data principles in Pharmaceutical R&D

15:50 - Translational drug informatics platform

16:20 - data42: Accelerating insights from connected data to achieve greater value for patients

16:50 - Coordination and Optimisation of internal drug development data alongside external data sources

17:20 - Round Table Discussion

17:50 - Closing remarks

18:00 - Networking Drinks Session

Thursday - 11th May 2023

08:30 - Registration & Refreshments

09:20 - Chairperson's opening remarks

Real World Data & Real World Evidence

09:30 - Real World Evidence model for assessing new drugs - Enhancing Real World Data Environment

10:00 - Integration and Analysis of Real-World Data (RWD) for clinical research and drug development

10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking

10:50 - Prognostic biomarker Identification in Huntington's disease with RWD machine learning modelling

Data Integration, IoT and Cloud

11:20 - Pivotal role of Data Integration in Enabling pharma to fit its drug development strategy while accelerating innovation

11:40 - Intelligent factory line clearance using AI and Augment Reality.

12:10 - Innovation at pace. How Digital Experience Platforms accelerate growth in Pharma

12:40 - How Pharma can leverage Cloud Computing and AI to increase access to the broadest range of data in Drug Discovery and Design?

13:00 - Networking luncheon

Digital Health in Pharma & Collaboration

13:30 - Digihaler Inhaler Case Study and Lessons from Air Crashes

14:00 - What is the best organizational structure to enable innovation?

14:30 - Blockchain technology to improve efficiency and safety

15:00 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee

15:20 - Challenges in assessing the value of digital health innovations in a Pharmaceutical setting

15:50 - Topic TBC

16:20 - Panel Discussion: Emerging technologies and how pharma-health collaboration works on innovating drug discovery & patient experience

16:50 - Closing remarks

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jp57rt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets