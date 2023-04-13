2 Day Digi-Tech Pharma & AI (Artificial Intelligence) Conference 2023: Explore the Novel Technologies and Developments Reforming the Pharmaceutical Industry (London, United Kingdom - May 10-11, 2023)

Apr 13, 2023, 06:34 ET
DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digi-Tech Pharma & AI 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 6th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI conference brings with it even more interactive sessions, expert speakers, senior professionals and decision-makers from leading pharma, biotech and healthcare industries.
This event is designed for senior-level attendees from various companies including pharmaceutical, biotechnological, biopharmaceutical, CROs, Diagnostics, solution providers and government institutions.
Meet the decision-makers, benchmark and learn from real-life use cases to drive organizational change and to understand the new cutting-edge technologies and practical solutions.
In this 6th edition, as we explore the novel technologies and developments reforming the pharmaceutical industry, we also dive deep into the implementation and advances in machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, informatics and data science which has redefined the development of new drugs, tackle diseases, improving healthcare and much more.
The enhancements in data management and data integration are providing improvements to both the speed and quality of drug discovery and many clinical trial processes.
To be in the forefront, a necessity for partnership and collaboration with a healthcare provider is a must for pharmaceutical companies, and these partnerships will also lead to massive advances in R&D using artificial intelligence in genomics and precision medicine to develop a deep understanding of the root causes of diseases.
The combination of AI, big data and IoT technologies are creating new innovations, also other eminent technologies like cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality and blockchain are being used extensively in the Pharmaceutical industry's digital transformation.
It gives us great pleasure in welcoming you to our whole new pharmaceutical technology conference 6th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI 2023.
Key Highlights
Reimagining Pharma by Integrating Science and Technology:
- Digital Technology Trends in Pharma and Bio-Tech Industry
- Adopting AI and Machine Learning to unlock the full potential of Pharma
- How pharma can integrate into digital health environment
- Collaborative Innovation: Finding the right partners to leverage new technologies in Pharma
- Patient Centred Drug Discovery
Digital Discovery and Clinical Trials:
- Applying AI to the design of lead compounds for new drugs
- Algorithms and Models for drug discovery
- AI and ML for Target Identification & Validation in Drug Discovery
- Advancing Drug Discovery through quantum computing
- Genomics & Drug Discovery
- Virtual and Hybrid Clinical Trials
- R&D Use Cases
Decoding the Value of Data Science, Big Data & Informatics:
- Implementation and relevance of FAIR data principles in Pharma R&D
- Harnessing Data Science for Drug Combination Discovery
- AI and Big Data: A powerful combination for future growth
- The use of AI to make sense of clinical data
- Use of big data for precision medicine
- Multi-omics & clinical data to unlock the power of complex datasets
- Integration and Visualization of translational Medicine Data
- Data & Healthcare Analytics
Real-World Data & Real-World Evidence:
- The Growing Importance of Real-World Data
- RWD for clinical research and drug development
- RWE and RWD to support regulatory decision making
- Real World Data Science to advance Patient Care
- Managing real world data governance
Digital Health & Future Innovations:
- Healthcare & Medical Technology
- Adoption of IoT in Pharma
- Potential of Cloud Computing in Pharma
- Impact of Digital Health in Pharma
- Digital Health strategy and Patient centric Clinical Trials
- The convergence of Digital Therapeutics and Pharma in Digital Health
- How pharma-health collaboration works on innovating drug discovery & patient experience
- Blockchain and AI-based Platform
Attendees include the Chief Data Officer, VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads and Managers of
- Drug Discovery
- Drug Delivery Innovation
- R&D IT
- Big Data Solutions
- AI/ Machine Learning
- Cognitive Computing
- Digital innovative strategic planning
- Regulatory and pharmacovigilance
- IT Strategy
- Real-World Data
- Real-World Evidence
- Data Management & Analytics
- Data Science
- Clinical trials and data management
- Translational informatics
- Data storage and analysis
- Enterprise Architecture
- Information Systems
- Contract outsourcing service providers
- Digital Health
- Genomics
- Healthcare IT
- Multi-channel Management
Agenda:
Wednesday - 10th May 2023
08:30 - Registration & Refreshments
08:50 - Chairperson's opening remarks
Innovation in Pharma
09:00 - Accelerating Digital Transformation in Pharma
09:30 - Quantum Computing for Drug Discovery - Fact or Fiction?
10:00 - Executives Discussion and Debate: How Global Pharma is using AI and Machine Learning for Success?
10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking
10:50 - External Data Acquisition: How to build a Commercial Data Strategy from scratch?
AI and ML-based Drug Discovery
11:20 - Accelerating scientific discovery: Exploring early drug discovery through Artificial intelligence
11:40 - Quantum computing use cases from drug discovery/drug development in pharma
12:10 - Maximizing Drug Discovery Success with Machine Learning
12:30 - Combining robotics and AI for data-driven drug discovery
12:50 - Networking luncheon
Genomics and Precision Medicine
13:30 - Combining data for precision health
14:00 - Enabling precision medicine with integrated genomic and clinical data
14:30 - Genomics England Multimodal cancer research platform
15:00 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee
Data Science, Big Data & Informatics
15:20 - Implementation and relevance of FAIR data principles in Pharmaceutical R&D
15:50 - Translational drug informatics platform
16:20 - data42: Accelerating insights from connected data to achieve greater value for patients
16:50 - Coordination and Optimisation of internal drug development data alongside external data sources
17:20 - Round Table Discussion
17:50 - Closing remarks
18:00 - Networking Drinks Session
Thursday - 11th May 2023
08:30 - Registration & Refreshments
09:20 - Chairperson's opening remarks
Real World Data & Real World Evidence
09:30 - Real World Evidence model for assessing new drugs - Enhancing Real World Data Environment
10:00 - Integration and Analysis of Real-World Data (RWD) for clinical research and drug development
10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking
10:50 - Prognostic biomarker Identification in Huntington's disease with RWD machine learning modelling
Data Integration, IoT and Cloud
11:20 - Pivotal role of Data Integration in Enabling pharma to fit its drug development strategy while accelerating innovation
11:40 - Intelligent factory line clearance using AI and Augment Reality.
12:10 - Innovation at pace. How Digital Experience Platforms accelerate growth in Pharma
12:40 - How Pharma can leverage Cloud Computing and AI to increase access to the broadest range of data in Drug Discovery and Design?
13:00 - Networking luncheon
Digital Health in Pharma & Collaboration
13:30 - Digihaler Inhaler Case Study and Lessons from Air Crashes
14:00 - What is the best organizational structure to enable innovation?
14:30 - Blockchain technology to improve efficiency and safety
15:00 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee
15:20 - Challenges in assessing the value of digital health innovations in a Pharmaceutical setting
15:50 - Topic TBC
16:20 - Panel Discussion: Emerging technologies and how pharma-health collaboration works on innovating drug discovery & patient experience
16:50 - Closing remarks
