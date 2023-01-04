2 Day Drafting International Intellectual Property Agreements Training Course (February 6-7, 2023)

Jan 04, 2023, 06:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drafting International Intellectual Property Agreements Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This practical course has been designed to focus on the drafting skills and legal and commercial issues to be considered when drawing up international IP agreements. If you are doing business in a complex multi-jurisdictional environment you need to know how to address difficult situations when designing and negotiating IP-related agreements in cross-border projects.
The world's national laws surrounding intellectual property have become more and more consistent over recent years but, whilst this is helpful to a large extent, it also sets the scene for numerous misunderstandings and disputes.
Learn about the different types of IP agreements and how to protect and exploit your rights to the best advantage for your business through carefully worded clauses. The use of practical exercises using example clauses will be worked through and discussed to embed and consolidate learning.
Key topics to be covered include:
- The legal framework for international IP agreements
- Dealing with patents, trademarks, trade secrets and domain names
- The dangers and opportunities of IP agreement templates
- Commercial expectations and industry sector differences
- Key terms, choice of law and jurisdiction
- Contentious IP contracts and dispute resolution
- Forbidden clauses - competition law issues
- Brexit-proofing your agreements
Why you should attend
- Increase your knowledge of the legal and commercial issues surrounding international IP agreements
- Improve your drafting skills by understanding the risks and opportunities
- Benefit from an update on the laws affecting international IP agreements
- Review competition law issues in relation to IP agreements
- Understand the potential impact of Brexit on your IP agreements
- Consolidate your learning with practical exercises on drafting clauses
- Compare and discuss your experiences with other delegates and the expert faculty
Who Should Attend:
- Patent attorneys
- In-house lawyers
- Legal executives
- Commercial and contracts managers
- Clinical and IP contract specialists
- Product development managers
- Research managers
- Others who are involved in drafting or managing commercial IP agreements
Key Topics Covered:
Welcome and introduction to the course
General Aspects of IP Agreements
- Types of IP
- General drafting tips
- Assignments vs licences
Types of licences
- Non-Exclusive, Exclusive, Covenant not to Sue
- Field of Use license, Cross license, Compulsory license
- Sublicences, 'Have Made' right, Foundary Agreements
Elements of the agreement - part 1
- Preamble
- Recitals
- Definitions
Elements of the agreement - part 2
- Grant Clause
- Reservations
- Releases
- Improvements
Practical exercise on drafting international IP agreements
Elements of the agreement - part 3
- Financial Terms
- Royalty Stacking
- Reporting
- Auditing
Elements of the agreement - part 4
- Representations and Warranties
- Assignment
- Term & Termination
- Choice of Law
Dispute resolution in agreements
- Choice of Forum
- Arbitration vs. Litigation
- Arbitration Clauses
- Other ADR (eg mediation, executive negotiation)
Practical exercise on drafting international IP agreements
