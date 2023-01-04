2 Day Drafting International Intellectual Property Agreements Training Course (February 6-7, 2023)

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drafting International Intellectual Property Agreements Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This practical course has been designed to focus on the drafting skills and legal and commercial issues to be considered when drawing up international IP agreements. If you are doing business in a complex multi-jurisdictional environment you need to know how to address difficult situations when designing and negotiating IP-related agreements in cross-border projects.

The world's national laws surrounding intellectual property have become more and more consistent over recent years but, whilst this is helpful to a large extent, it also sets the scene for numerous misunderstandings and disputes.

Learn about the different types of IP agreements and how to protect and exploit your rights to the best advantage for your business through carefully worded clauses. The use of practical exercises using example clauses will be worked through and discussed to embed and consolidate learning.

Key topics to be covered include:

The legal framework for international IP agreements

Dealing with patents, trademarks, trade secrets and domain names

The dangers and opportunities of IP agreement templates

Commercial expectations and industry sector differences

Key terms, choice of law and jurisdiction

Contentious IP contracts and dispute resolution

Forbidden clauses - competition law issues

Brexit-proofing your agreements

Why you should attend

Increase your knowledge of the legal and commercial issues surrounding international IP agreements

Improve your drafting skills by understanding the risks and opportunities

Benefit from an update on the laws affecting international IP agreements

Review competition law issues in relation to IP agreements

Understand the potential impact of Brexit on your IP agreements

Consolidate your learning with practical exercises on drafting clauses

Compare and discuss your experiences with other delegates and the expert faculty

Who Should Attend:

Patent attorneys

In-house lawyers

Legal executives

Commercial and contracts managers

Clinical and IP contract specialists

Product development managers

Research managers

Others who are involved in drafting or managing commercial IP agreements

Key Topics Covered:

Welcome and introduction to the course

General Aspects of IP Agreements

Types of IP

General drafting tips

Assignments vs licences

Types of licences

Non-Exclusive, Exclusive, Covenant not to Sue

Field of Use license, Cross license, Compulsory license

Sublicences, 'Have Made' right, Foundary Agreements

Elements of the agreement - part 1

Preamble

Recitals

Definitions

Elements of the agreement - part 2

Grant Clause

Reservations

Releases

Improvements

Practical exercise on drafting international IP agreements

Elements of the agreement - part 3

Financial Terms

Royalty Stacking

Reporting

Auditing

Elements of the agreement - part 4

Representations and Warranties

Assignment

Term & Termination

Choice of Law

Dispute resolution in agreements

Choice of Forum

Arbitration vs. Litigation

Arbitration Clauses

Other ADR (eg mediation, executive negotiation)

Practical exercise on drafting international IP agreements



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ljr1hp

