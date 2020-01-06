2-Day Family Office & Wealth Management Course: Explores the Best Strategies for Preserving Family Wealth and Managing a Modern Family Office (Central London, United Kingdom - March 16-17, 2020)

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Family Office & Wealth Management Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2 day practical programme for family office representatives, family members and wealth managers explores the best strategies for preserving family wealth and managing a modern family office.

You will have a chance to explore the family governance mechanisms, intergenerational wealth transfer, managing complexities of international wealth mobility and succession planning. You will also learn about the operational settings and asset allocation, cost and risk management, tax advisory and philanthropy.

Conducted by a family office expert with many years of providing services for high net worth clients worldwide, this course focuses on the latest market trends and effective wealth preservation strategies.

What Will You Learn?



By the end of this course you will:

Have an in-depth practical understanding of the structure of a family office and effective family office management approaches

Learn about family governance mechanisms

Explore how to structure wealth and manage intergenerational wealth transfer

Manage family office from choosing an advisor, to cost and reputation management as well as asset allocation strategies

Explore different services provided by family office and how to arrange them

Understand the latest changes in the wealth management sector

Topics Covered



Structuring of family office and governance mechanisms

Developing the family mission and values

Dealing with complex family structures

Understanding change over the life cycle of family businesses and succession planning

Mobility of wealth & the family business

Intergenerational wealth transfer

Services provided by a family office

Selecting advisors and cost management

Asset allocation mechanics and optimisation

Investments of passion

Tax management and advisory

Performance measurement and reward systems

Wealth structuring and fiduciary services

Financial planning

Philanthropy

Reputation management

Valuation of the family business

Current challenges and the changing role of the family office

Agenda



1. Introduction

2. Managing the Family Office

3. Family Governance & Dynamics

4. Succession Planning

5. An Overview of the Services of a Family Office

6. Understanding Asset Allocation

7. Mechanics of Asset Allocation

8. Valuation of the Family Business

9. Trends in the Family Office Industry



