2 Day International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), IEC 60601-1 Training Course - The New Paradigm for Medical Device Safety

This seminar provides an overview of the IEC 60601. It also covers the modified requirements presented in IEC 60601-1 Edition 3.1.

Beginning with a brief summary of the history of the standard, the seminar then offers a detailed review of the significant additions and changes presented in Amendment 1, as well as information on other changes that may affect medical device manufacturers, and concludes with some guidelines and recommendations for manufacturers.

The medical device field is one of the most heavily regulated industries, for obvious reasons. Medical devices are an important tool in efforts to improve patient care and treatment outcomes.

However, today's advanced medical devices usually consist of unique combinations of mechanical, electrical and electronic components and technologies that are frequently controlled by software or programmable controllers. As a result, international regulations and standards applicable to medical devices are being continuously revised and updated to reflect potential safety issues that can result from increasingly complex device designs.



First published in 1977 by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), IEC 60601-1, Medical electrical equipment - Part 1: General requirements for basic safety and essential performance, is the internationally recognized standard addressing general requirements for medical electrical equipment and devices.

IEC 60601-1 has undergone a number of significant revisions over the years in an effort to remain current with new and advanced medical technologies. The latest set of changes was introduced with the 2012 publication of Amendment 1 to IEC 60601-1.



Areas covered:



The areas that will be discussed in the seminar will include the following topics throughout the agenda:

History of IEC 60601-1

Overview of collateral standards, i.e., IEC 60601-1-XX

Overview of particular standards, i.e., IEC 60601-2-XX and IEC/ISO 80601-2-XX

Review of ISO 14708, Active Implantable Medical Devices

Review of 14971 Risk Management File

Review full scope of IEC 60601

Learning Objectives:



After completing this seminar, participants should be familiar with the full scope of IEC 60601-1, including the current version. The topics covered will include:

Determine the applicable medical equipment requirements to design products for compliance

Risk Assessment, Designing a Risk Management system

Establishing essential performance limits on medical electrical equipment, and evaluating these performance characteristics under abnormal or fault conditions

Requirements for PEMS (programmable electrical medical systems)

Humidity testing requirements

Mechanical hazards

Temperature testing

Marking and labeling

Documentation, user manuals, instructions for use (IFU)

Define insulation parameters and requirements

Generate diagrams that determine creepage, clearance, insulation thickness, and dielectric strength requirements

Determine appropriate grounding, fire protection, and mechanical requirements

Identify performance testing

Who will Benefit:

Medical Device Industry R&D Manager

Medical Device Industry Regulatory Affairs Manager

Electronic Industry R&D Managers

Electronic Industry Regulatory Affairs Manager

Technical Consultants

Key Topics Covered:



DAY 01(8:30 AM - 4:30 PM PDT)



08.30 AM - 08.59 AM: Registration and Meet & Greet.



09.00 AM - 10.00 AM

Seminar outline

History of IEC 60601-1

10.00 AM - 11.00 AM

Overview of collateral standards, i.e., IEC 60601-1-XX

Overview of particular standards, i.e., IEC 60601-2-XX and IEC/ISO 80601-2-XX

11.00 AM - 12.00 PM

Review of ISO 14708, Active Implantable Medical Devices

Review of 14971 Medical devices -Application of risk management to medical devices

12.00 PM - 01.00 PM: Lunch



01.00 PM - 02.00 PM: Review full scope of IEC 60601

Terminology and definitions

General requirements

02.00 PM - 03.00 PM

General requirements for testing ME equipment

Classification of ME Equipment and ME Systems

03.00 PM - 04.00 PM

ME Equipment identification, marking and documents

Protection against electrical Hazards from ME Equipment

04.00 PM - 04.30 PM

Review & Summary

Adjourn

DAY 02(8:30 AM - 12:30 PM PDT)



08.30 AM - 10.00 AM: Review full scope of IEC 60601 (continued)

Protection against Mechanical Hazards of ME Equipment and ME Systems

Protection against unwanted and excessive radiation Hazards

Protection against excessive temperatures and other Hazards

10.00 AM - 11.00 AM

Accuracy of controls and instruments and protection against hazardous outputs

Hazardous situations and fault conditions for ME Equipment

Programmable Electrical Medical Systems (PEMS)

11.00 PM - 12.00 PM

Construction of ME Equipment

ME Systems

Electromagnetic compatibility of ME Equipment and ME Systems

12.00 PM - 12.30 PM: Seminar wrap up



Speakers:



Prof. Dr. h.c. Frank Stein

Senior Medical Device Expert

Nemius Consulting GmbH



Dr. h.c. Frank Stein, medical engineer, medical engineering experience since 25 years, clinical and research experience in cardiac surgery and cardiology, industrial experience in ophthalmology, neurology, traumatology and dental implants, active implants, active devices, international project and regulatory consulting experience in Europe, North-America, Asia, Australia, Arabic Countries, Latin-America.



