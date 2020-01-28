2-Day International Master Class: Strategic Competitive Intelligence (Ultrecht, Netherlands - March 17-18, 2020)
DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Two Day International Master Class Strategic Competitive Intelligence" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A strategic competitive intelligence capability in an organization can prevail senior management from corporate dyslexia
This International Two Day Master Class is recognized in Europe as the most comprehensive, professional and leading course in Strategic Competitive Intelligence today.
Master Class Strategic Competitive Intelligence 2020
I. The Concept of Intelligence
- What, Why and How
- Creating Business Insights & Foresights
- How to deliver Countervailing Power?
- Learn how to improve strategy creation, Where-to-Play, and How-to-Win, Strategy under Uncertainty Strategy as Active Waiting
II. Organizational Perspectives
- How Intelligence feeds Strategy Marketing, Sales, Innovation, R&D, Technology Purchasing, Risk Management and beyond
- How to position Strategic Competitive Intelligence in the Organization?
III. Information Management
- Primary Information beyond Secondary
- Identifying the reliability and credibility of information and the Probability Scale
- Information Sourcing & Analysis
- Transforming Data-Information into Strategic Intelligence
IV. Strategic Intelligence Analysis
- Over 40 Analysis Tools beyond SWOT & Extrapolation
- Strategic Analysis, Scenario Planning, War Gaming, Grey Swan Analysis
- SPACE, Competitive Assessments Knowledge
- Four Corners Analysis, PARTS and more
V. Competitive Technology Intelligence
- Intelligence Analysis of Discontinuities
- Patent Analysis, Scientific Citation
- Technology Management & Scouting
- Technology Forecasting & Fore-sighting
- Monitoring of Future Technologies
- Better Forecasting toward Fore-sighting
VI. Roadmap of Implementation
- Diagnosis of Future Strategic Needs
- Execution of an Information Audit
- Early Warnings, After Action Reviews How does a Strategic Competitive Intelligence Portal work?
- Creation of Company Radar Rooms and War Rooms
In this International Master Class, numerous cases of best and worst practices will be shown.
Who Should Attend?
The Master Class is applicable for professionals, managers, and leaders in international business from all various company functions: sales, marketing, strategy, innovation, business development, research & development, technology, purchasing, human resources and beyond.
Every business individual who can't just rely anymore on just data, information, and knowledge, however, wants to make the difference by using strategic intelligence in their day-to-day business practices.
