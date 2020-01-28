2-Day International Master Class: Strategic Competitive Intelligence (Ultrecht, Netherlands - March 17-18, 2020)

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Two Day International Master Class Strategic Competitive Intelligence" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A strategic competitive intelligence capability in an organization can prevail senior management from corporate dyslexia



This International Two Day Master Class is recognized in Europe as the most comprehensive, professional and leading course in Strategic Competitive Intelligence today.

Master Class Strategic Competitive Intelligence 2020



I. The Concept of Intelligence

What, Why and How

Creating Business Insights & Foresights

How to deliver Countervailing Power?

Learn how to improve strategy creation, Where-to-Play, and How-to-Win, Strategy under Uncertainty Strategy as Active Waiting

II. Organizational Perspectives

How Intelligence feeds Strategy Marketing, Sales, Innovation, R&D, Technology Purchasing, Risk Management and beyond

How to position Strategic Competitive Intelligence in the Organization?

III. Information Management

Primary Information beyond Secondary

Identifying the reliability and credibility of information and the Probability Scale

Information Sourcing & Analysis

Transforming Data-Information into Strategic Intelligence

IV. Strategic Intelligence Analysis

Over 40 Analysis Tools beyond SWOT & Extrapolation

Strategic Analysis, Scenario Planning, War Gaming, Grey Swan Analysis

SPACE, Competitive Assessments Knowledge

Four Corners Analysis, PARTS and more

V. Competitive Technology Intelligence

Intelligence Analysis of Discontinuities

Patent Analysis, Scientific Citation

Technology Management & Scouting

Technology Forecasting & Fore-sighting

Monitoring of Future Technologies

Better Forecasting toward Fore-sighting

VI. Roadmap of Implementation

Diagnosis of Future Strategic Needs

Execution of an Information Audit

Early Warnings, After Action Reviews How does a Strategic Competitive Intelligence Portal work?

Creation of Company Radar Rooms and War Rooms

In this International Master Class, numerous cases of best and worst practices will be shown.



Who Should Attend?



The Master Class is applicable for professionals, managers, and leaders in international business from all various company functions: sales, marketing, strategy, innovation, business development, research & development, technology, purchasing, human resources and beyond.

Every business individual who can't just rely anymore on just data, information, and knowledge, however, wants to make the difference by using strategic intelligence in their day-to-day business practices.

