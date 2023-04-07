2 Day Level II ITAR/EAR Officer Seminar (Montreal, Canada - June 6-7, 2023)

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Level II ITAR/EAR Officer" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Building on critical compliance issues, this two-day, hands-on knowledge-sharing event teaches attendees how to build a bulletproof compliance program, conduct audits and draft a policy and procedure manual in order to become an effective compliance official.

Students will utilize scenarios and exercises to learn how to oversee an audit, develop an internal training program, utilize EAR exceptions effectively and examine the roles of the Empowered Official/Compliance Official, making this a MUST-ATTEND seminar!

Two-day seminar fee includes breakfast, lunch, seminar manual and a current copy of the ITAR. Space is limited. Registration will close once capacity is reached.

Key Topics Covered:

DAY 1: Tuesday, June 6th



COMPLIANCE BUILDING BLOCKS

Keynote Presentation "How to Build a Bulletproof Compliance Program" Debi Davis , Vice President, Global Compliance, TransDigm Group.

, Vice President, Global Compliance, TransDigm Group. Presentation: "A-Z: How to Conduct a Comprehensive Audit" From the Audit Plan, documents to review, interviews to drafting the audit report.

Exercise 1: "Drafting an Audit Plan"

Presentation: "Significance of The Military End User (MEU) List"

TESTING YOUR COMPLIANCE PROGRAM

Presentation: "Transactional Testing & Due Diligence"

Presentation: "Key Elements of a Policy & Procedure Manual"

Presentation: "Unlocking the Keys to an Effective Training Program"

DAY 2: Wednesday, June 7th



COMPLIANCE OFFICIALS AND THE EAR

Presentation: "The 10 Effective Habits of an ITAR/EAR Compliance Official"

Presentation: "Navigating the Complexities of the EAR"

Presentation: "Using the STA Exception Effectively"

Exercise 2: "Testing Your EAR Prowess"

REMEDIAL MEASURES

Presentation: "Top Ten Violations Under Commerce/BIS Charging Letters" Tips to avoid making these mistakes in your company.

Presentation: "Due Diligence: The Importance of Checking Intermediaries and End Users"

Exercise 3: "End User Exercise"

Presentation: "Sentinel, Blue Lantern Programs & State/DTCC Company Visits" An examination of Commerce/BIS and State/DTCC internal compliance efforts.

Speakers



Suzanne Palmer

President

Export Compliance Solutions

Suzanne Palmer, President of Export Compliance Solutions, has 15 years of experience within the State Department and as a Licensing Officer, and over 10 years direct experience with the U. S. defense industry.

After leaving the State Department she joined Northrop Grumman Electronic Systems in Baltimore and then went on to work at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab. Combining U.S. Government and defense industry experience, Ms. Palmer specializes in training, interpreting the ITAR and the EAR Export Control Reform initiative and applying U.S. export control regulations.

She has served on the Defense Trade Advisory Group (DTAG) and as a Special Compliance Official (SCO) for a company operating under a Consent Agreement.

Lisa Bencivenga

Various

Lisa Bencivenga has has over twenty years of varied experience in export/import licensing and compliance issues with major defense contractors.

She has had the leading role in developing and implementing internal compliance programs, providing regulatory guidance, instituting license databases, training personnel at all corporate levels, conducting audits requested by clients and/or directed by the U.S. Department of State, coordinating investigations and working closely with legal departments while administering the full spectrum of corporate international export/import activities.

She has several years of experience in space-related export issues which includes obtaining and implementing complex licensing arrangements related to spacecraft and launch activities as a result of her employment with Orbital Sciences Corporation and The Boeing Company.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqpquy

