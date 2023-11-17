2 Day Medical Device Design Control Course: Streamline Development and Guarantee Top-tier Quality and Compliance

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Design Control Essentials Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Participate in our immersive 2-day virtual seminar to acquire essential knowledge and establish robust processes for Design Controls in the production of safe and effective medical devices. Recognized as a critical process by the FDA, Design Controls are vital for ensuring compliance and quality in the medical device industry.

Despite their importance, Design Controls often lead to frequent 483 and Warning Letter observations. In this seminar, we will guide you on how to effectively integrate Design Controls into your product development process. This integration not only streamlines development but also guarantees top-tier quality and compliance.

Our seminar is tailored exclusively to Design Controls for medical devices, providing a deep understanding of the essential requirements and how to efficiently translate them into processes customized to your company's unique needs. Delve into the history, context, and specific requirements of design controls, and explore detailed tools and techniques.

Engage in practical exercises that will enhance your skills and refine your design control process. Don't miss this opportunity to stay ahead in the medical device industry by mastering the art of Design Controls.

WHY YOU SHOULD ATTEND:



Establishing the intrinsic quality, safety, and effectiveness of medical devices begins with a robust design phase. However, alarming statistics reveal that a significant percentage of medical device recalls stem from design problems, which can have catastrophic consequences for both customers and companies.

To prevent such quality and compliance issues, implementing a rigorous and efficient design control process is crucial. Identifying and addressing issues early on leads to faster resolutions and safeguards against costly setbacks. Join our seminar to gain valuable insights and strategies to avert design problems and their detrimental impact on quality, cost, speed to market, and customer satisfaction.



Design Control stands as a critical area examined by the FDA during inspections of Medical Device Companies. Design-related issues can trigger customer complaints and medical device reports, while also posing challenges in manufacturability, including low yields, excessive scrap, and rework.

Addressing and rectifying these issues early in the design phase yields far greater leverage compared to addressing problems in already-produced products. Our webinar offers an opportunity to learn from past issues, enabling you to enhance the quality and performance of your future product generations.



SEMINAR OBJECTIVES



In this virtual seminar, students will understand the regulations, context, and history of design controls. They will learn how to use design control as a tool to ensure product quality while meeting business needs for speed to market.

They will come away with key concepts, practice in these concepts, and extensive course notes for future use and reference:

Expectations

Regulations and History

Design Control process, procedures, forms, records, files

Linkages to the rest of your Quality Management System

Lessons Learned

Myths

Challenges

Best Practices

FDA Inspection Readiness

Who Should Attend:

Research and Department Engineers

Research and Department Project Leaders

Research and Department Managers and Directors

Individuals participating in Product Design and Development

Individuals participating in design changes and failure investigations

Regulatory Affairs Departments

Design Quality Engineers

Compliance Specialists

Auditors

Senior Management

Anyone new to Design Control

DAY 1 (10 AM to 3 PM)



Session 1:

Overview and Expectations

Background of FDA regulations

Design Controls as an integrated part of New Product Development

Design Planning

Project Management

Session 2:

Design Inputs

Design Outputs

Tools, forms, documents

Session 3:

Design Verification and Validation

Concepts

Strategies

Statistical techniques

DAY 2 (10 AM to 3 PM)



Session 1:

Design Review

Design History File

Documentation Requirements

Session 2:

Design Transfer

Design for manufacturability concepts

Design Changes

Change Control and configuration management

Linkages to other quality sub-systems

Risk Management

Failure Investigation

CAPA

Session 3:

Inspection Preparedness and Compliance Strategy

Lessons Learned, Myths, Challenges and Best Practices

Speaker



Susanne Manz is an accomplished leader in the medical device industry with emphasis on quality, compliance, and six sigma. She has an extensive background in quality and compliance for medical devices from new product development, to operations, to post-market activities. She has a BS in Biomedical Engineering and an MBA from the University of NM. She earned her Black Belt and Master Black Belt certifications while at Johnson and Johnson.

Susanne also holds Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) from RAPS and Certified Quality Auditor (CQA) certification from the American Society for Quality. Susanne has now established a consulting business with a mission to provide services to help medical device companies achieve world-class quality and compliance.



