2 Day Medical Device Studies Seminar: Regulatory Requirements and Adverse Event Reporting (London, United Kingdom - October 1-2, 2019)

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Studies: Regulatory Requirements and Adverse Event Reporting" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An essential overview of medical device clinical evaluations, clinical investigations, post-market clinical follow up requirements and adverse event and vigilance reporting

Course Overview

This seminar provides an essential overview of medical device clinical evaluations, clinical investigations and post-market clinical follow-up (PMCF) studies with particular emphasis on the adverse event reporting requirements during these studies. The course will concentrate mostly on the new Medical Device Regulations (MDR) with some references to the existing Medical Device Directives. It will provide a good introduction to medical device clinical studies and serve as an update for those with experience who need to keep abreast of the regulatory changes and the methods of handling adverse events during the study period. It also covers the new requirements regarding periodic safety update reports (PSURs) and the summary of safety and clinical performance.

By attending this meeting you will:

HEAR all you need to know about the regulatory requirements for monitoring and reporting adverse events in one information packed day

all you need to know about the regulatory requirements for monitoring and reporting adverse events in one information packed day FIND OUT when a clinical investigation is need

when a clinical investigation is need DISCOVER the requirements for vigilance reporting

the requirements for vigilance reporting UNDERSTAND the main changes involved with the new Medical Device Regulations

the main changes involved with the new Medical Device Regulations APPRECIATE the role of The Competent Authority and how to, when to, and what to communicate with the authority

Topics covered include:

The regulatory requirements for monitoring and reporting adverse events during medical device studies

How to define and classify adverse events

Clinical investigations and evaluations

PMS and post-market clinical follow-up studies

Vigilance reporting

The role of the Competent Authority

Who Should Attend:



Regulatory affairs specialists

Quality assurance specialists

Clinical research associates

Junior clinical research associates

Agenda:



Programme Day One

Clinical evaluation - an overview

What is a clinical evaluation?

How do you conduct a clinical evaluation?

The regulatory requirements pertaining to clinical evaluation

Clinical investigations - an overview

What is a clinical investigation?

When are clinical investigations needed?

The regulatory requirements

PMS and PMCF

What is PMS?

What is PMCF?

When are PMCF studies necessary?

Quiz on clinical evaluation, clinical investigation and PMCF



New requirements of the MDR

Summary of safety and clinical performance

Periodic safety update report (PSUR)

The Competent Authority and the Notified Body

What is their role in the above processes?

What are the responsibilities of the manufacturer?

What to communicate and when

Workshop on the new requirements of the MDR



Programme Day Two



Review of day one



Vigilance reporting

What is vigilance?

The requirements for vigilance reporting during medical device studies

How to define and classify adverse events

Definitions

Types of events

Determining categories

Vigilance workshop



The regulatory requirements for monitoring and reporting adverse events during regulatory and PMCF studies

MEDDEV guidance document

ISO 14155 harmonised standard

Responsibilities

Templates

The MDR - clinical elements

Focus on changes in the clinical arena

Chapter 6: clinical evaluation and investigation

Annex 14: clinical evaluation and post-market clinical follow-up

Discussion session and end of seminar

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p2810u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

