2 Day Online Consultative Selling for Pharma Professionals Training Course: Expert Advice on a 4 Step Process to Enhance Influence and Foster Deeper Long-term Client Commitments (May 13-14, 2024)

In this two-day training program, Robert Hersowitz will guide participants through a four-step process that is certain to enhance influence and foster deeper client commitment.

This online training course is particularly beneficial for newly appointed sales professionals, sales executives, and sales team members aiming to shift from transactional to value-based selling. As organizations face heightened competition, sales teams must evolve, with sales executives taking on roles as advisors, catalysts, change agents, and informal leaders.

The key is to exert influence effectively, instilling confidence and building integrity and trust with clients. To reach this stage, sales team members must acquire the skills to assist clients in identifying innovative solutions and exploring new methodologies to meet their practice and patient objectives.

By attending this workshop you will learn:

How to develop successful influence strategies with clients using the Four Phase Influence Model which transcends cultural and functional boundaries

which transcends cultural and functional boundaries Techniques for building trust and establishing rapport with others

Assessment techniques for understanding and 'reading' clients and potential clients

Methods for setting up achievement-oriented networking sessions with individuals and groups

How to create impact and keep people interested

The best ways to present information to clients (individuals and groups)

Informal 'negotiation' skills which conform to the behavioural 'styles' of those being influenced

A variety of behavioural strategies for dealing with different types of 'difficult people

Methods of influence which set boundaries, finalise and clarify agreements

Influence tactics that inspire confidence without dominating or bullying others

Agenda:

Introduction

Understanding the changing role of the pharma sales executive in today's business environment

Understanding the key differences between transactional selling and consultative selling

Past trends and why these are less successful

Identifying the obstacles and challenges faced by sales teams and executives in today's pharma organizations

Exploring the nature of consultant/client relationships

Understanding how and why influencing strategies have changed - shifting the focus from selling the product to selling the solution

Preparing the ground

Researching your prospect (personal profile and professional background)

Using digital tools and social media to find out more about the prospect and his/her work and potential needs (holistic approach)

Identifying the potential enablers and disablers

The Four Phase Influence Model

Phase One: Engaging, Bonding, Lobbying, Affiliating (Networking)

Phase Two: Factualising, Rationalising, Structuring

Phase Three: Modelling, Conceptualizing, Consulting and Intriguing

Phase Four: Analysing, Legitimising, Testing, Controlling, Prescribing and Transacting

Assessment Tactics

Understanding the Human Mindset

Calibrating, mirroring and leading strategies as part of the Influence process

Understanding diversity and cultural distinctions

Constructing a 'diversity map' as a tool for influence

Applying the Theory (moving through the phases)

First contact - a behavioural guide to establishing rapport upwards, downwards and sideways

Controlling the interaction - managing time and place without domination

Consultation - maintaining involvement - using questions, reflecting and listening skills

Alternative ways to connect with prospects

How to avoid the hospital/clinic hallway 4 minute pitch

Presenting information with impact and creativity

Mapping and defining the agreement - process, milestones, targets and results

Measuring and evaluating results

Influence in practice

Case studies - role playing and problem solving

Dealing with Difficult Situations

Avoiding negative influence - ACID - Abdication, Coercion, Intimidation and Deception

Getting past the Procurement Department

Informal negotiation skills

Working with assertiveness - avoiding aggression and passivity

Using Non-Verbal Communication as a positive means of influencing others' behaviour

Self Evaluation and Planning for Improvement

Understanding one's own profile - how other's (the client) see us (mindset, management style etc.)

Setting goals for modification and change

Developing a 'self improvement' plan

Identifying specific skills and competencies (self audit)

Speakers:



Robert Hersowitz

Director

Falconbury Ltd



Robert Hersowitz is director of his own business consultancy specialising in organisational and management development and works closely with top management as a consultant and executive coach on change management, human resources and leadership issues. He has established an international reputation over the past 21 years, working with blue chip companies worldwide.

Well-known for his work in designing and delivering management workshops and seminars across many sectors, he regularly contributes as a key-note speaker at international conferences and has written numerous articles.



