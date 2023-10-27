2 Day Online Consultative Selling for Pharma Professionals Training Course: Expert Advice on a 4 Step Process to Enhance Influence and Foster Deeper Long-term Client Commitments (May 13-14, 2024)

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consultative Selling for Pharma Professionals Training Course" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this two-day training program, Robert Hersowitz will guide participants through a four-step process that is certain to enhance influence and foster deeper client commitment.

This online training course is particularly beneficial for newly appointed sales professionals, sales executives, and sales team members aiming to shift from transactional to value-based selling. As organizations face heightened competition, sales teams must evolve, with sales executives taking on roles as advisors, catalysts, change agents, and informal leaders.

The key is to exert influence effectively, instilling confidence and building integrity and trust with clients. To reach this stage, sales team members must acquire the skills to assist clients in identifying innovative solutions and exploring new methodologies to meet their practice and patient objectives.

By attending this workshop you will learn:

  • How to develop successful influence strategies with clients using the Four Phase Influence Model which transcends cultural and functional boundaries
  • Techniques for building trust and establishing rapport with others
  • Assessment techniques for understanding and 'reading' clients and potential clients
  • Methods for setting up achievement-oriented networking sessions with individuals and groups
  • How to create impact and keep people interested
  • The best ways to present information to clients (individuals and groups)
  • Informal 'negotiation' skills which conform to the behavioural 'styles' of those being influenced
  • A variety of behavioural strategies for dealing with different types of 'difficult people
  • Methods of influence which set boundaries, finalise and clarify agreements
  • Influence tactics that inspire confidence without dominating or bullying others

Agenda:

Introduction

  • Understanding the changing role of the pharma sales executive in today's business environment
  • Understanding the key differences between transactional selling and consultative selling
  • Past trends and why these are less successful
  • Identifying the obstacles and challenges faced by sales teams and executives in today's pharma organizations
  • Exploring the nature of consultant/client relationships
  • Understanding how and why influencing strategies have changed - shifting the focus from selling the product to selling the solution

Preparing the ground

  • Researching your prospect (personal profile and professional background)
  • Using digital tools and social media to find out more about the prospect and his/her work and potential needs (holistic approach)
  • Identifying the potential enablers and disablers

The Four Phase Influence Model

  • Phase One: Engaging, Bonding, Lobbying, Affiliating (Networking)
  • Phase Two: Factualising, Rationalising, Structuring
  • Phase Three: Modelling, Conceptualizing, Consulting and Intriguing
  • Phase Four: Analysing, Legitimising, Testing, Controlling, Prescribing and Transacting

Assessment Tactics

  • Understanding the Human Mindset
  • Calibrating, mirroring and leading strategies as part of the Influence process
  • Understanding diversity and cultural distinctions
  • Constructing a 'diversity map' as a tool for influence

Applying the Theory (moving through the phases)

  • First contact - a behavioural guide to establishing rapport upwards, downwards and sideways
  • Controlling the interaction - managing time and place without domination
  • Consultation - maintaining involvement - using questions, reflecting and listening skills
  • Alternative ways to connect with prospects
  • How to avoid the hospital/clinic hallway 4 minute pitch
  • Presenting information with impact and creativity
  • Mapping and defining the agreement - process, milestones, targets and results
  • Measuring and evaluating results
  • Influence in practice
  • Case studies - role playing and problem solving

Dealing with Difficult Situations

  • Avoiding negative influence - ACID - Abdication, Coercion, Intimidation and Deception
  • Getting past the Procurement Department
  • Informal negotiation skills
  • Working with assertiveness - avoiding aggression and passivity
  • Using Non-Verbal Communication as a positive means of influencing others' behaviour

Self Evaluation and Planning for Improvement

  • Understanding one's own profile - how other's (the client) see us (mindset, management style etc.)
  • Setting goals for modification and change
  • Developing a 'self improvement' plan
  • Identifying specific skills and competencies (self audit)

Speakers:

Robert Hersowitz
Director
Falconbury Ltd

Robert Hersowitz is director of his own business consultancy specialising in organisational and management development and works closely with top management as a consultant and executive coach on change management, human resources and leadership issues. He has established an international reputation over the past 21 years, working with blue chip companies worldwide.

Well-known for his work in designing and delivering management workshops and seminars across many sectors, he regularly contributes as a key-note speaker at international conferences and has written numerous articles.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f00jvl

