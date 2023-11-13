2 Day Seminar on Statistical Elements of Implementing ICH Quality Guidelines

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Nov, 2023, 18:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Statistical Elements of Implementing ICH Quality Guidelines" training has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most organizations have programs and procedures but they contain holes or fall short in the implementation of the tools and techniques used to apply proper statistical reasoning and analysis to ICH guidelines. Statistics can help you to better understand, implement, and track processes covered by the ICH guidelines?

This 2-day seminar explores the unique challenges facing quality functions of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Attendees will learn practical implementation solutions as well as best practice descriptions that will allow management to effectively assess, manage and mitigate risk of poorly designed studies. Participants will learn statistical methods related to ICH guidelines and will discover how regulatory agencies, such as the FDA expect organizations to meet these guidelines.

This seminar will provide attendees with an understanding of the fourteen ICH Quality guidelines as relates to statistical guidance and analysis. The course will provide tools, techniques and insight that will allow participants to immediately begin implementation of the information learned within their organization/firm.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES:

Upon completion of the course, you will be able to:

  • Compare FDA requirements to ICH guidelines.
  • Perform comparative analyses and regression analysis.
  • Know the difference between confidence and tolerance intervals.
  • Calculate the appropriate sample size.
  • Calculate the probability of risk.
  • Design and perform statistical tests for comparisons, stability, validation, impurities

Key Topics Covered:

DAY 1

  • Introduction to Clinical Project Management: Overview of project management; roles and responsibilities of the clinical project manager; establishment of project teams.
  • Strategic Project Planning: Review of the project charter; risk identification to clinical research projects; development of a project plan; creation of the work breakdown structure in a project.
  • Process Mapping as a Planning and Management Tool.
  • Effective Schedule Management: Defining project scope; creation of realistic schedules; identification of critical path to a project; effectively managing change orders and out of scope to your project.

DAY 2

  • Costs Estimation, Creation and Management of Budgets: Effective project budget planning and tracking.
  • Outsourcing Strategies. Vendor Management and Oversight: Qualification, selection, and oversight of vendors in clinical research projects.
  • Tracking Projects: Risk, Cost and Change Management. Development and Implementation of Quality Control and Risk Management Systems and Key Performance Indicators.
  • Project Closure: Effectively closing a project and lessons learned.
  • Group work on the Case study
  • Case Study: Quality by Design (QbD) and Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM) Techniques Applied to the Planning and Execution of a Clinical Trial.
  • Discussion of the Case study and Closing remarks

SEMINAR OBJECTIVES

Day 1: ICH review and Statistics Fundamentals

Review ICH Quality Guidelines (Q Series)

  • Q1 Stability Testing
  • Q2 Analytical Validation
  • Q3A-3E Impurities
  • Q4 Pharmacopoeias
  • Q5A-5E Quality of Biotechnological Products
  • Q6A-6B Specifications
  • Q7 Good Manufacturing Practice
  • Q8 Pharmaceutical Development
  • Q9 Quality Risk Management
  • Q10 Pharmaceutical Quality System
  • Q11 Development and Manufacture of Drug Substances
  • Q12 Lifecycle Management
  • Q13 Continuous Manufacturing of Drug Substances and Drub Products
  • Q14 Analytical Procedure Development
  • Developing a Quality Risk Management Plan

Fundamentals of Statistics

  • Normal Distribution
  • Descriptive and Summary Statistics
  • Graphical Techniques
  • Null Hypothesis Statistical Testing
  • Confidence and Tolerance Intervals
  • Statistical vs. Meaningful Significance

Day 2: Statistical Tests and Applications to Industry

Statistical Analyses

  • Comparative Statistics
  • Regression Analysis
  • Sample Size (Power Analysis)
  • Discussion/Questions

Application to Industry

Design of Experiments (DOE)

  • Setting Specifications/Thresholds/Acceptance Criteria
  • Stability/Shelf-Life Testing
  • Assay Validation
  • Impurities
  • Discussion/Questions

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g89ige

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Satellite IoT Communications Market Report 2023: Satellite IoT Subscribers to Reach 23.9 Million in 2027 - Iridium, Orbcomm, Inmarsat and Globalstar Dominating

Global Satellite IoT Communications Market Report 2023: Satellite IoT Subscribers to Reach 23.9 Million in 2027 - Iridium, Orbcomm, Inmarsat and Globalstar Dominating

The "The Satellite IoT Communications Market - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research delves into the ...
Global Precision Guided Munitions Market Report 2023-2033, Featuring Profiles of BAE Systems, Thales Group, Elbit Systems, Northrup Grumann, Lockheed Martin and More

Global Precision Guided Munitions Market Report 2023-2033, Featuring Profiles of BAE Systems, Thales Group, Elbit Systems, Northrup Grumann, Lockheed Martin and More

The "Precision Guided Munitions Market Report 2023-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Precision Guided Munition Market is ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.