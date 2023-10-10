2-Day Timed Online Auction of Markland Industries, Inc. on October 19 & 20, 2023, Conducted by ABC Auction & Appraisal Services
10 Oct, 2023, 08:42 ET
SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Auction & Appraisal Services is pleased to announce the Auction of Markland Industries, Inc., a renowned Tier One vertically integrated contract supplier. The two-day timed online auction is scheduled for October 19th and 20th, 2023.
Markland Industries, established in 1978, has been a stalwart in the industry, providing a comprehensive suite of services including product design, manufacturing, finishing, assembly, and final packaging to OE manufacturers. Their specialization lies in the manufacturing and chrome plating of metal and plastic OE components, Tier One production parts, and accessories. With a diverse range of capabilities that encompass concept design, development, fabrication, decorative plating, final assembly, and packaging, Markland Industries has been an invaluable partner to countless businesses.
The upcoming online auction presents a unique opportunity for businesses in various industries to acquire top-tier assets, machinery, and equipment that have been an integral part of Markland Industries' successful operations. ABC Services Group, known for its professional auction services, will ensure a seamless bidding process for all interested parties.
"As we prepare to auction the equipment and assets of Markland Industries, Inc., we are proud to offer a diverse range of high-quality machinery and tools that have been the backbone of their manufacturing prowess," said Chuck Klaus, President of ABC Auction & Appraisal Services. "Additionally," Klaus adds, "these assets represent decades of expertise and innovation, and we are confident that they will find new homes where they can continue to contribute to the growth and success of businesses across various industries."
Featured Assets in this auction includes:
- 1996, Eaton Leonard Mdl: VB 200 SE, CNC Tube Bender, 2-Axis, 2"x200" Cap.
- Acme Centerless Tube Grinders with Dyna Slide
- Clark + Lewis Mdl Cl200lh Semi-Automatic Tube Bender, 2 Inch
- Beltmaster Tubeline Polisher
- Bliss Mdl. C-45 C-Frame Obi Press, 45-Ton
- Standup Double End Tube Polisher, 10hp
- Bliss Mdl. C-45 C-Frame Obi Press, 45-Ton
- Bliss Mdl. C-60 OBI Punch Press, 60-Ton
- 1970, Federal No. 7 C-Frame Press, 8-Ton
- Niagara Mdl. Aa6-1/2 Obi Press, 150-Ton
- Warco C-Frame Obi Press, 100-Ton
- Bliss Mdl. C-45 C-Frame Obi Press, 45-Ton
- Cleveland Mdl. 60d-66 Straight Side Double Crank Press, 150-Ton
- Bliss Mdl. 28 C-Frame Obi Press, 95-Ton
- Verson No. 6b30 Straight Side Press, 150-Ton
- 2001, Abb Flexarc R Mdl. Irb1400 M2000 Robotic Welding Cell, 6-Axis Robot
- 2004, Fanuc Mdl. S-420a Cnc Robotic Arm, 5-Axis with Acme Enclosure
- Nissan Mdl. MPL02A25LV Forklift, 5000 Lbs. Cap.
- Jlg Mdl: CM20N Electric Scissor Lift, 750 Cap.
- Unihydro Mdl. T40-14 Turret Ironworker, 40 Ton
- Donaldson Torit Cyclone Dust Collector
- Nelmor Mdl. Gl072p Plastic Granulator, 10hp
- Miller Syncrowave 250 Constant Current AC/DC Arc Welder
Interested bidders can view the catalog of items, register for the auction, and participate in the bidding process by visiting the ABC Services Group website www.abcauctionservices.com
For more information about the upcoming 2-Day Timed Online Auction of Markland Industries, Inc., please contact: Frank Chavez, 818-652-8057 or email [email protected]
About ABC Auction & Appraisal Services:
ABC Services Group is a reputable auction management firm with a proven track record in conducting successful industrial auctions. Their expertise lies in ensuring a transparent and efficient auction process, allowing businesses to acquire quality assets with ease.
